Officers, Soldiers’ Welfare Remains Central Pillar Of My Leadership —Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed that the welfare of officers and soldiers remains a central pillar of his leadership and command philosophy in addressing insecurity across the country.

The deputy director, Army Public Relations, 81 division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya in a release said: “The COAS gave this reassurance during an Eid-el-Fitr luncheon with troops in the field at the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Epe, Lagos.

Shaibu who was represented by the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army), Major General OS Abai, stated that the strength of any army lies not only in its equipment and operational capabilities, but also in the wellbeing, morale, and confidence of its personnel.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to improving living conditions, enhancing professional development, strengthening family support systems, and ensuring that every member of the Nigerian Army is treated with dignity, fairness, and care.

He emphasised that this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration is particularly unique and deeply symbolic, as the holy month of Ramadan coincided with the Christian Lenten season. He noted that, for the first time in recent memory, both Muslim and Christian personnel of the Nigerian Army undertook fasting and spiritual reflection simultaneously.

According to him, this rare alignment serves as a powerful reminder of the unity that defines the Nigerian Army as a force bound by shared purpose. He added that although forms of worship may differ, the essence of the observances remains sacrifice, humility, self-restraint, compassion, prayer, and renewal.

The COAS also used the occasion to honour and pray for gallant officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation. He noted that their courage, patriotism, and selfless devotion remain indelibly etched in the history and conscience of the Service.

While felicitating with the troops on the occasion of Eidel-Fitr, the COAS reminded them that national defence and security remain a collective responsibility.

He expressed appreciation to the sister Services and other security and intelligence agencies whose collaboration, professionalism, and dedication continue to strengthen joint operational efforts. He stressed that synergy among the Services remains vital to sustaining operational success and ensuring national stability.