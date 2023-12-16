Officers Involved Will Be Punished –CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has said that officers involved in the drone strike that killed dozens of civilians in Tudun Biri community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, will be punished. The defence chief, who made the vow yesterday at a media briefing in Abuja, denied claims of absence of synergy among the services.

In the wake of the ill-fated combat mission, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had denied involvement, thereby creating an impression that left much to be desired. Nonetheless, the four-star General assured that all was well within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). He said: “We don’t deliberately work against each other. There could be human error because we are humans and weather issues.

“Officers, who committed the offence, will not go unpunished. A committee has been set up and we will wait for the committee. “If they are found guilty there will be punishment. We have court-marshaled officers. The armed forces do not shield offenders.”