Officer Who Tasered 95-Years Old Guilty Of Manslaughter

A police officer who Tasered a 95-year-old woman with dementia symptoms at an Australian care home has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Kristian White, 34, used his weapon on Clare Nowland after the great-grandmother was found wandering with a small kitchen knife in the early hours of May 17, 2023.

Her death a week later caused public outcry, but White – a senior constable – argued at trial that his use of force was reasonable and proportionate to the threat, reports the BBC.

Prosecutors, however, said Mrs Nowland – who relied on a walker to get around and weighed under 48kg (105lb) – was not a danger and that the “impatient” officer had neglected his duty of care to her.

Police and paramedics were called to Yallambee Lodge – in the town of Cooma about 114km (71 miles) south of Canberra – around 04:00 on the day of the incident, after Mrs Nowland had been seen roaming the care home with two serrated steak knives.

