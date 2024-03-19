Office of Senate President and the impeachment broom

Crucify him, crucify him! Is the chorus in the Hallowed Chambers of the Nigerian Senate. The legislators are calling for impeachment of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio. From day one in June, when this 10th Senate was consummated, it has been one impeachment threat after the other against this compatriot. Where has he gone wrong? It appears that the struggle and contest for the office of the Senate President between Senators Abdulaziz Yari and Godswill Akpabio is not yet over. It has as usual worn the garb of a North-South divide; some Senators from the North insist that in order to balance the algorithms of power, the Senate Presidency should be ceded to the North, considering that the current President of Nigeria and the Chief Justice of Nigeria are both from the South.

The supporters of Senator Yari have thrown ethnicity into the fray and so pressured other members of the Senate to see reason to uphold their position to have the office zoned to the North. They choose to be oblivious of the very recent history of who and who occupied that office before Akpabio; this is our one Nigeria. Such is the temper of power in a multi-ethnic society where so many interests and factors are rolled into the process of power acquisition and distribution. After all the power play albeit, it culminated in Senator Godswill Akpabio being elected to assume the position of the Senate President.

But events following his emergence tend to suggest that the dust of the contest has not fully settled. Some of the forces behind Senator Yari are still up in arms against the Senate President, watching closely to see him slip on the banana peel, and latch unto every incident to rake up mud against him. Even when the issues are quite analogous, they tend to want to make them impeachable in a bid to rattle the Senate President, show strength, and alter the political applecart. Senator Akpabio as a person may not be their real target; it appears that they want to capture the office of the Senate President.

The resolve is just to make sure that the South-South geopolitical zone is denied the office. Since 1999, we’ve had several Senate Presidents and impeachments that were deliberately orchestrated to swipe the South- South of power and consolidate a remote grip on the leadership of the Legislature. In eight years, eight few years, there were five Senate Presidents, all from the South-East who came about as consequences of one impeachment plot or another. Senators Anyim, Okadigbo, Enweren, Nwabara, and Nnamani all slipped on the banana peel route. These impeachments came to an end when Senator David Mark emerged as Senate President.

He served for eight years in that position and there was peace and stability in the Senate and indeed the National Assembly. After him came Senator Bukola Saraki by a veritable political coup within the APC hierarchy. Saraki was followed by Senator Ahmed Lawan. None of them was impeached. They are all from the North. Both Senators Saraki and Lawan served for four years each, and heaven never fell. Even though there were observed impeachable offences, the threats of impeachment never reared its ugly head. Senator Saraki who outsmarted all deliberate efforts to uproot him because he was not the choice of the APC, was still able to complete a four-year term before he bowed out of the Senate. The era of Senator Lawan was dappled with questionable approvals granted to the Executive on the “Ways and Means,” but nobody raised a voice of impeachment. Why then is it that it is only when senators from the South occupy the Senate President position that threats of impeachment rear their ugly heads? What exactly has Senator Godswill Akpabio done to warrant the calls for impeachment? Or what exactly has he done? Is it a conspiracy to have him removed to please certain interests from the North? Is he not conducting the business of the Senate well? Has he indeed committed any impeachable offense, to warrant the hoopla being generated? I am of the considered view that Senator Godswill Akpabio has brought in his own style to bear on the Senate, and as a man with his wits about him, he has succeeded in carrying every senator along.

He may not be the angel from heaven like his predecessors, but he surely has led with an open heart, to the admiration of the majority members of the Senate. Those who are demanding that his head be gullotined are traitors and hypocrites. The Ningi episode presented a handy excuse to drive the nail of impeachment deeper into the coffin. Senator Akpabio is not just a senator; he is one of exemplary repute, he’s a leader who has been able to politically impact on his people. As Governor of Akwa Ibom State, his level of transformation of the state through infrastructural renewal raised the commercial viability and prosperity indices of the state and his people. His performance as governor was remarkable and exemplary. It is the reason he is referred to as an “uncommon transformation Governor.”

Inter Alia, he was Minister of Niger-Delta, and a principal officer of the Senate. In those offices he raised the bar by quintessential delivery. These are the antecedents he brings to the office of the Senate President; he has a rich background of cross-country affiliations and solidarities that are needed to create synergies in the Senate. Those who want him out are only pursuing an agenda of the same old mundane regional domination that is never pregnant with anything that could possibly bring prosperity for our nation or people. Senator Godswill Akpabio may not be your usual dye-in-the-wool politician, but he understands the dynamics of playing in Nigeria’s political landscape and sure knows how to smoothen the relationships between the three arms of government for our collective best interest.

He has the uncanny ability to rally round his colleagues and has succeeded in building a robust relationship between the Legislature and the Executive in pursuant of the renewed hope agenda.

Those who are working assiduously to impeach Senator Akpabio need to be less pedantic, provincial and parochial, and more objective future thinking. Realpolitik is it in today’s world. Posterity should matter. We need to rescue our country from the clutches of crickets, before they throw us into another avoidable political crisis. What we need at this time is stability that would propel the wheel of good governance. The suspension of Senator Mohammed Ningi to me, should be revisited; if he has now shown signs of penitence. His tactic was hare- brained; as a Senator, he has all the avenues to lay his complaints before his colleagues especially during their Executive Session, but he chose to go public without doing due diligence on his point of disagreement. He flew a kite which caught him midstream.

Peradventure, he was trying to impress his constituents. Majority of the senators are buying into Akpabio’s leadership on account of his conduct of the affairs of the Senate. From his consummate administrative skills to his drive and mapping, he has proven to be the right man for the office. His colleagues have access to him, he’s a networker, he makes and follows plans, he is energetic, and he shows love for his people, which he converts to trails for prosperity. As a man with his wits about him, Senator Akpabio additionally has the gift of oratory and has been able to assert the relevance of South-South geopolitical zone since his emergence as Senate President.

He will be fondly remembered even after many years of leaving office. Rather than call for his impeachment for no justifiable reason, the senators should work with him to create the required stability to enable Executive bring us out of our current quagmire. The beauty of contemporary leadership is being able to rally round the people and build affinities that would help cement unity in diversity. The South-South geopolitical zone is the treasure base of the nation and should therefore be cautiously cultivated to promote that sense of belonging that has been preached about over the years. Let us deliberately maintain peace in the region for our betterment. This latest hobby of calling for impeachment at the slightest or even no provocation is unbecoming. Nigeria is very fragile. We need to promote national cohesion and carry every geopolitical zone along, so that the real gains of the Renewed Hope afore promised will be accessed.