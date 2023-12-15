The 1004 Estate in Victoria Island, Lagos was kept abuzz from midday into the night as basketballers from across the city of Lagos took to the court for the Lagos 3×3 Slam Jam 2023. It was an event put together by Webber Hoops and Courts in conjunction with Hoop Dreams Nigeria to keep the game going at a fast pace with sponsorship support from Pocari Sweat and Red Bull.

In the basketball actions that had 16 teams vying for the N500,000 prize money, the battle was real and the entertainment superbly served. Star guard of the Nigerian national champions Rivers Hoopers, Abel Offiah, led another brand of royals, called the Kingsmen to victory against White Fire. Both teams had employed all tricks in the books to reach the final game but the Kingsmen who had their eyes firmly fixed on the cash won the match 14-9 in a highly entertaining game.

They got N250k for the win while White Fire got N150,000 and third placed got N100,000. The Chief Executive Officer of Webber Hoops and Courts, Opeyemi Babalola said: “Years back when I was in Angola, I noticed they had a lot of basketball facilities in most corners of the city. I had always thought this type of development is for places like the USA and Eu- rope and I was impressed with what I saw.

And we all know how well the Angola are in African basketball. “When we got into courts building and the allied equipment manufacturing, I figured out that we could get basketball going for competitions and entertainment like this.”