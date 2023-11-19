Offapoly Student’s Murder: One Suspect In Police Net

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested one suspect (name not disclosed) in connection with the killing of Toyin Bamidele, a 23-year-old female student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, (Offapoly) Kwara State.

It would be recalled that the deceased, an HND 1 student, studying Food Technology in the Polytechnic, was hacked down on Thursday at the premises of her rented apartment outside the Polytechnic campus.

A statement personally signed by the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, said: “The suspect is presently helping the Police in the investigation.

“On receipt of the information, a team of investigators led by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa Division was dispatched to the scene of the incident. Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner. The body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

.

“The Command wishes to advise members of the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, as evil men are prowling, looking for what and who to devour.

“The Command would not relent in her onerous duty to ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property, while reiterating the determination of the command to get to the root of this crime.”