Offa Stadium’ll Be Delivered In Six Months – Contractor

The Managing Director of Urban Nexus Limited, Consultant, Arch. Abdulmajeed Mustapha has assured the public that Phase 1 of the ongoing Offa Sports Stadium will be completed in six months’ time.

Mustapha disclosed this in Offa during a media tour by the Kwara NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel to inspect government projects in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

According to him, the stadium, which will have a capacity of 3,000, will be a standard stadium with the best facilities.

“We are aiming towards completing a standard stadium with standard sporting facilities like a football pitch, an indoor sports gym, volleyball, basketball, track events and others.

“It will also allow multipurpose events, including get-togethers, meetings and cultural displays.

“We target six months for completion of phase one. We are working around the clock to deliver a standard stadium as promised,” he said.

The MD also stressed that little details are put in place to ensure the best for the preliminary stage in order to avoid any setbacks.

The Special Adviser on Sports to the Executive Chairman, Offa Local Government, Olabusoye Oladapo, commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the initiative and support towards the project.

Oladapo described the Governor as a sport-loving man who prioritised youths in his administration.