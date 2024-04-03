Offa Market Fire Incident: Ex-Kwara Speaker, Ali Sympathises With Victims

…Calls for stringent safety measures

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and Professor of Constitutional Law, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad has commiserated with the victims of the fire incident that gutted the popular Owode market in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of the state, urging the public to always adhere to stringent safety measures.

Ali, in a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the Ali Ahmad Media Office, Steven Makinde, described the incident as sad, adding that stringent safety measures could avert a crisis that may arise from the winds and high temperatures increase with the risk of fire in homes, public offices, and marketplaces.

“The former lawmaker sends his heartfelt message to the Olofa of Offa, HRH Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, expressing deep grief over the destruction caused by the inferno to the tune of N360 million worth of property,” the statement stated, adding that “the thoughts and prayers of the good people of Kwara are with the traders and their loved ones who have reportedly saved very minute or nothing from the fire incident”.

The statement reads: “I express my heartfelt sympathy to the Olofa of Offa, HRH Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the people of Offa, and the direct victims of this ugly inferno over the loss of their hard-earned investments to the fire incident. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this ugly incident during this difficult period.

“The effect of this inferno which destroys property worth millions within the sprawling Owode market which has yielded a lot of economic opportunities to Offa for decades requires stringent safety measures.

“I, equally, appeal to the Kwara State Government to strive towards a high level of preparedness and strengthening response mechanisms that have to do with mitigating the menace of market and other fire incidents.”