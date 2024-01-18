Offa Bank Robbery: Court Fixes February 2nd For Defence

Justice Halimat Salman of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has fixed February 2nd this year for motion and continuation of defence in the April 5, 2018, deadly Offa bank armed robbery case in which over 30 persons were killed.

Michael Adikwu (deceased), Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye and Adeola Abraham were arrested in connection with the bloody armed robbery.

Ayoade Akinnibosun and four others are currently standing trial in the case which began on November 11, 2018.

Answering questions during cross examination by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacob SAN, the second defendant in the trial Ibikunle Ogunleye admitted that he was arrested by the police through his girlfriend at Oro town.

He said the lady simply known as Femi put a telephone call across to him, insisting that she was in Oro and wanted to see him unknown to him that she was in police custody.

Ibikunle Ogunleye noted that he was at Offa town and present at both First Bank and Zenith Bank on the day of the robbery incident.

He admitted that he saw their pictures on a wanted list being circulated on the internet.

The second defendant maintained that it was through his effort that the police were able to arrest the third, fourth and fifth defendants in the trial.

On April 5 2018, some suspected armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in the ancient Offa town in the Offa local government area of Kwara state, killing over 30 persons in the process, including nine policemen.