Offa Bank Robbery: A’Court Upholds Death Sentence On Convicts

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has upheld the death sentences imposed on five men convicted over the 2018 Offa bank robbery, dismissing their appeals as lacking merit.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state, Mohammed Akande, who witnessed the proceedings, said the three Appeal Court judges unanimously agreed on the judgment and affirmed the verdict of the High Court condemning the five persons to death by hanging.

“The Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, comprising Hon. Justice Ridwan Maiwada Abdullahi JCA, Hon. Justice Gabriel Kolawole JCA and Hon. Justice Abdul Dogo, on Friday, affirmed the judgment of Hon. Justice H. A. Saleeman of the Kwara State High Court, that sentenced the Appellants: Niyi Ogundiran, Salawu Azeez, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Ayoade Akinnibosun and Adeola Adeola Abraham to death by hanging for the involvement in the Offa Bank Robbery”.

Another official of the Court also said that the appellate court rejected all the grounds of appeal filed by the convicts and ordered their immediate return to prison custody.

“The court dismissed all their grounds of appeal and upheld their convictions. They have been taken back to prison”, the official said.

Although the convicts retain the right to approach the Supreme Court, the official said that the arguments raised at the Court of Appeal were unconvincing and may not succeed if repeated at the apex court.

It would be recalled that Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye and Adeola Abraham were convicted of armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and culpable homicide.

The sixth suspect, Michael Adikwu, a retired police officer, died in custody before the commencement of the trial.

It is also recalled that the convictions stem from the April 2018 coordinated bank robbery in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, during which five commercial banks were attacked.

At least 32 people were killed, including nine police officers, two of whom were women, making it one of the deadliest bank robberies in Nigeria’s history.

Justice Haleemah Saleeman of the Kwara State High Court had earlier sentenced the five convicts to death by hanging after a trial that lasted about six years and attracted nationwide attention.

In her judgment, which lasted over four hours, Justice Salman held that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

She said the convicts “acted contrary to the law and allowed their connections with those in power at the time to lead them astray”.

In addition to the death sentence, the trial court also sentenced them to three years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of firearms, in line with provisions of Nigeria’s penal laws.

Lead prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), described the appellate court’s decision as thorough and well considered, despite the prolonged delays that characterised the trial.

On the defence side, Abdullah Jimba, counsel to one of the convicts, said that preparations were underway to pursue a final appeal at the Supreme Court.