Off-season Poll: APC, PDP, SDP, LP, Others Fight For Supremacy

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), sets off for the off – season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, billed for this Saturday, there is palpable anxiety in the states as political parties battle for supremacy Sources with the electoral body said that INEC wants to get it right because it sees the elections as a referendum on its competence after the fiasco generated by the 2023 general elections.

However, findings by Sunday Telegraph indicate that political gladiators in the states appear to be doing everything to win at all cost. In the run up to the November 11 poll, there has been heightened tension in the state with the main political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Africa Democratic Party (ADC), Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) accusing one another of violence.

Over the years, the pre- election environment in Kogi State has often been characterised by fierce rhetoric, threats of violence and actual incidents of violence. The state is caught in the web of crises types ranging from political violence to terrorism, banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, cultism and identity-related fatal feuds. In the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on 25th February, 2023, the interference of thugs in areas like Anyigba and Dekina led to the threat of cancellation of the polls by the INEC.

Kogi State recorded four incidents with two casualties and 11 kidnappings in the 2023 general elections, according to the Nextier Violent Conflict Database. With the exacerbated security situation of banditry and farmer-herder conflicts already on the ground, political violence has begun with the most recent act of violence among political parties, security forces and thugs as actors. The alleged attack on Governor Yahaya Bello’s convoy by gunmen along the Abuja-Lokoja Highway revealed that the gunmen were political thugs from the opposition camp, even though the Governor himself played it down.

Beyond this incident, violence is a concern as the possibility and likelihood of reprisal attacks further heightens tensions in the state, and the security situation remains worrisome. However, the security will be tighter than anticipated. This is as the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed policemen, who will provide coverage for the elections in the three states where the elections would be held.

This is because there is tension already in the land and if it goes wrong, it can lead to major crisis. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has also assured citizens and residents of the state that the Armed Forces would be fully on ground towards ensuring a peaceful, violent free and credible election in the Confluence State. The CDS stated this at the state Government House, when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bello.

He described the state as very strategic and important to the country, saying this was the reason President Bola Tinubu was very particular about a peaceful election in the state and assured the state of maximum security to enable people to exercise their civic rights. He said: “The Armed Forces are here for the peo- ple of the state. I urge the people to turn out en masse to vote. The Armed Forces are concerned about ensuring a free and fair election for citizens to enjoy democracy.

I therefore want to encourage eligible voters to come out and vote.” General Musa, however, warned that men of the Armed Forces who display unprofessional conduct will be punished while calling on members of the public to report any case of misconduct to the Military. Meanwhile, the Kogi State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that 3,000 personnel in addition to other Security agencies will be deployed to provide security cover for the election.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Ahmad Gandi, disclosed that the Command has also concluded plans to give adequate coverage, adding that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the election is hitch-free. The assurances notwithstanding, it is going to be tough in Kogi. The PDP thinks it is time for it to re- claim the state. This is because of the Appeal Court declaring Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, winner of the Kogi Central Election. There were a lot of build up to that as well.

INEC declared that her opponent won, but the Court reversed that. PDP is building up on that and they believe that the area of the state, where the PDP flag bearer, Dino Melaye comes from (Kogi West) is ripe for governorship of the state and for the fact that people believe that in some other states where the governor had tried to impose their protégé as their successors, only a few had succeeded. Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun tried it in Ogun he failed, his predecessor, Gbenga Daniel did not succeed.

It is the same thing with Rochas Okorocha in Imo State, Abdullahi Ganduje also failed in the same cat- egory. The Late Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State tried it and he failed. Ayodele Fayose also failed in Ekiti State. For Hope Uzodimma, it is more than winning re-election for a second term in office. He is seen as the Leader of the APC in the South East. He will need all the necessary support and he believes that it is more than being a governor. He wants to build his status, so that when the time comes to pick another Vice President from the East, or a president from the east, that is when Uzondimma can be there.

That is his political trajectory. It is more than winning a second term. It will solidify his position as the leader of the APC in the South East, so that in the nearest future, he can better positioned to take a shot at the presidency or Vice President of the federation. For this, the opposition has been mobilising and protesting against INEC and the Imo State Police Command. On October 16, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, reiterated the call for the removal of the REC.

He said: “The PDP for the umpteenth time demands the immediate removal of the allegedly openly com- promised Imo State INEC REC, Prof. Sylvia Agu. “The PDP and other political parties had written several letters to INEC. Recently, the political parties, including the PDP, LP, YPP, ADC, AA among others, staged a peaceful protest to INEC, demanding her immediate removal.” Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde, who was involved in the Adamawa election debacle, has been the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, since April 2022.

A coalition of civil society organisations led by RU- LAAC, noted that the details of Barde’s alleged in- glorious role, which marred the Adamawa governorship election, and resulted in the Inspector General of Police ordering him to “pull out” from the state and, in his stead, dispatching the CP of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa, to Adamawa to restore order and ensure the peaceful conclusion of the disrupted election, fully indicts CP Barde as unfit to superintend election security in Imo state.

The activists said; “Mr. Barde also displayed partisanship during the last State Assembly elections in Imo State in utter violation of the Standard Operational Guidelines for Law Enforcement Agents on Election Duty. This development lends credence to the loud and long-standing outcry in Imo State where Mr. Barde as CP has been repeatedly accused of brazen partisanship and superintending over rogue policing, which manifested in the electoral violence, voter suppression, and manipulations that characterized the last state assembly elections in Imo State, this giving undue advantage to the ruling party.”

In the recent assault on the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the Labour leaders indicted the Police for supervising the physical assault on Ajaero. A statement signed by Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja and Comrade Nuhu Toro, both scribes of NLC and TUC respectively read in part: “The Police in the usual manner accompanied by thugs led by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State on Special Duties: Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri, leading others like Tapey and Madoka descended on the President of the Congress after overpowering the few workers, who were left after the initial battering, inflicted heavy injuries and big blows to his head and body and kicking him in the process while dragging him on the ground as the Police supervised the mayhem.”

In Bayelsa too, it is not going to be a walk in the park for any of the leading contenders – incumbent Douye Diri of the PDP and former Governor Timipre Sylva of the APC. There are a lot of smear campaigns going on and the APC believe that if not for the disqualification of the elected deputy Governor, they won the election four years ago. The Court installed Diri and they are going to take it back. Sylva is a political heavyweight, who has been a former governor, a former minister and has shown that he can fight.

Just during the week, the Court rescinded its decision which banned him from contesting the election that he had taken oath of office twice before as governor. In Bayelsa, the unease the people are going through has to do with cash crunch as most banks have run out of cash. The experience of most people in Baylesa State is akin to the one which preceded the General Elections in February. A visit to most of the banks to withdraw or cash cheques did not yield fruitful results as the bank cashiers said ‘there is no cash.’ This time around, it is very obvious that the political gladiators have moved the cash out of the banks allegedly for vote buying as most of the communities deal with cash.

A woman, who confided in one of our correspondents, said that her PVC is for sale and for the highest bidder. She said that her vote would go to the highest bidder. Because there is no money in the state or the money may not be trickling down to the masses, nothing special is currently going on except people gathering in small groups to discuss the election and at the party secretariats sometimes where the women, mainly of the APC gather to pray. For the average Bayelsans, let the election come and go and whoever wins should come and continue even though some people believe that things will be better if Sylva wins while others are of the opinion that peace will continue to reign if Diri is returned as the governor of the state.