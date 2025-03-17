Off-Grid Power: ‘Accountability Key To Nigeria Benefiting From Africa50’s $500m Fund’

Share

A former Director of Renewable Energy Centre at the University of Ilorin, Prof. Clement Akoshile, has said that Nigeria needs to present a formidable marshal plan and show accountability in order to benefit from the Africa50’s $500 million meant to boost off-grid power, green infrastructure in Africa.

He added that the country needed to show that it can be trusted with the fund and that it will ensure prudent management of the fund to achieve the target.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he warned that if the fund is finally made available to Nigeria, it should not be mismanaged or embezzled.

Africa50 is a pan-African infrastructure investment platform, which has announced that it is set to launch the first region-wide investment vehicle dedicated to offgrid power companies, with plans to establish a $500 million fund to support climate-friendly projects across the continent.

The initiative is supported by shareholders including the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Morocco’s central bank.

It aligns with efforts by regional governments to expand electricity access and mitigate the effects of climate changeinduced weather disruptions.

The World Bank and AfDB recently convened a high-level conference aimed at accelerating initiatives to bring electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030 in Tanzania.

The new funding structure includes the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA) Fund, which will spearhead project financing in renewable energy and low-carbon transport solutions.

Chief Executive Officer, Africa50, Alain Ebobisse, who spoke at a conference in Tanzania, stated that the fund would allocate $400 million towards project development and an additional $100 million for project preparation.

He said: “With such a fund, you can catalyze $10 billion worth of investments,m. he said. “The first close will be in the first half of the year.”

Akoshile said that Nigeria should also be seen to be concurrently speaking for other African countries so that it does not look like it is greedy and selfish and it does.

He said: “So, when we make a proposal, if there are countries that we know are very indigent in electrical energy supply and need guidance and advice, if they seek our advice, we should be ready to feed them so that they too will benefit from it. Yes, sir.

“When I said that they should not give it to just those prominent people, it is because I know that there are people who just think it is another food for thought and do not care about the people.

It’s not only in the executive, it is also in the assembly, both levels. “Some of them, they will say they are benefiting their community, whereas they are really not benefiting their community, rather they are benefiting themselves.

Now, it must be such that when Nigeria is right making its presentation, it should be a situation where an ombudsman will be checking what is being done.

“There are some occasions where some of these senators, assemblymen will use allocated money to do some service to their community and say that they are doing it from their pocket, whereas it is not from their pockets, it is actually from the people’s pocket.

Now, if they have done efficient work and reported correctly, of course, they will have more to benefit their people and their people will love them.

“But when the top significant part of the money and call it their own contribution, when it is not their contributions, and you know the one news always reports that these people did this, and then the other one, I remember one occasion where somebody did some working for the state capital and put his own name as the one who did it for the community until people also said, ,’look, they used state money, and then they started changing the name to states.

So, such should not be the case. Accountability is very important. “So, there should be an ombudsman that can check what they are doing, how much money, who got the contract, what did you do, should also come along with looking for and making application for the money.”

Akoshile described Nigeria as a big country. According to him, the population of Nigeria is about 1/5 of Africa. He argued that if 300 million people have been targeted, it implies that at least six million Nigerians have been targeted.

He said: “What therefore would be required is from demographic studies that Nigeria had done, where the national grid had penetrated as to where it had not been felt and where it had not been effective.

That way, they will need to identify and put down those portions that need urgent attention so that they too will come out of darkness into light and they will have electrical service.

The first thing is for Nigeria to identify those parts that could cover about 6 million Nigerians plus so that the effects of it will be felt.

“Number two is: there are those already on the national grid which are not feeling the effect of the national grid, they are just there on paper. So, those ones should be identified and it would be nice to augment them into the 6 million plus Nigerians that could benefit from this proposal.

“Thirdly, we have found that maintenance and security is also important to the national grid that’s already done because security and maintenance have contributed to ineffective service.”

