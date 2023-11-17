Off-Cycle Polls: We Need To Clean Up Our Electoral System – Abdulsalam

…says citizens colluding with ‘merchants of corruption’ during polls

Former Head of State and Chairman, National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd), on Thursday, charged Nigerians to brace up for the challenge of cleansing the country’s electoral process, warning that allowing a corrupt electoral system to thrive would be a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Apparently dissatisfied with what transpired during the off-cycle governorship elections last Saturday, Abubakar lamented that the negative culture of vote-buying, intimidation, voter apathy, and other infractions persisted as some citizens colluded with corrupt politicians to perpetrate electoral fraud in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States.

In a post-election statement personally signed by him, the erstwhile military ruler commended all critical stakeholders who worked round the clock to ensure that the elections were free, fair, and credible, but regretted that many actors still kept to their corrupt old ways.

“We are not unaware of the glitches recorded during the elections. Sadly, we have noted that some of the old ways remain and ordinary people continue to collude with corrupt members of society to stall the processes of our elections.

“The persistence of the culture of vote-buying, intimidation, and voter apathy, among others are disturbing. A democratic culture will only grow if we participate in cleaning up the process of our elections because, in the end, we are the victims.

“The corruption of the process will lead to the emergence of corrupt leaders if we collude with merchants of corruption,” he said.

“Abubakar expressed gratitude to voters in the three states for defying obstacles and threats and performing their civic duties.

“According to him, the average Nigerian has remained resilient in the face of adversity and urged them to join hands together to correct the mistakes in the electoral process.

However, Abubakar congratulated the candidates who emerged victorious during the elections and encouraged the other participants not to lose faith in the process but to seek judicial redress.

“Abubakar who acknowledged the imperfections in the judicial system, urged all aggrieved persons to still approach the courts as the Judiciary remained critical to the development of a good society.

“Irrespective of its shortcomings. He also called on the bearers of the “sacred trust” to deliver on their promises because good governance creates the condition for citizens to feel confident about elections.