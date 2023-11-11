Off-Cycle Polls: INEC Achieves Over 60% Result Upload (See Full Results)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the upload of polling unit results of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, on the INEC Result viewing (IReV) portal.

At the time of filing this report, Saturday Telegraph observed that the commission has so far uploaded 63.15 per cent of polling unit results in Bayelsa State.

There are 2,244 polling units in the state, out of which, 1,417 polling units results have been uploaded on the IReV.

In Imo State, the commission has uploaded 2,899 out of 4,720 polling unit results, representing 60.93 per cent, while 1,805 out of 3, 598 polling units in Kogi State have been uploaded on the IReV. This represents about 51.45 percent.

INEC had assured that the results of the election would be timely uploaded on its IReV.

The failure of the commission to upload the results of the February 25 presidential election, as was promised, had generated a lack of confidence among Nigerians in INEC.

Check Full Results here: https://inecelectionresults.ng/elections/types