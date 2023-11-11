Off-Cycle Polls: EFCC Apprehends14 For Alleged Vote Buying In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

Following Saturday’s off-cycle gubernatorial election in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo State, the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested no fewer than 14 people for alleged vote buying during the keenly contested election.

Announcing the development via its verified X page, the anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested during operations across voting centres in the three states.

According to the Commission’s statement, they were nabbed based on intelligence gathered before the polls, adding that a total of N11.04 million cash was recovered from the apprehended vote buyers and sellers.

It added that this includes N9.31 million intercepted in Bayelsa and N1.73 million seized in Imo.

Two vehicles were also impounded from the suspects, who were mostly arrested around polling units and playgrounds being used as vote trading centers.

The EFCC stated that the 14 detainees will be charged to court after investigations are completed.

The commission said the arrests were part of efforts to tackle electoral malpractices including vote buying that could undermine the integrity of the off-cycle governorship elections.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 14 suspected vote buyers in Otuoke, Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa State and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi States.

“They were arrested on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

“Also, a total sum of N11,040,000 comprising N9,310,000 intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730,000 intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were also recovered from them.

“Also, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”