Off-Cycle Polls: CTA Carpets Security Agencies, Political Parties On Vote Buying

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy ( CTA), an election observer group, has expressed disappointment over the attitude of some security operatives and agents of political parties during the recent off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

In its final report released yesterday, the CTA said that several of the security personnel stationed at polling centres stood aloof when vote buying and other acts of electoral fraud were being committed on election day.

The Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi disclosed that field reports showed several security personnel displayed a glaring “I don’t care attitude” which gave anti-democratic forces the opportunity to interfere in the electoral process.

” This disregard for obvious electoral violations even in the face of such behaviour is highly disturbing. In the majority of the polling units throughout the three states, this was apparent. This highlights the need for our ongoing fight for proactive policing, which includes arresting electoral offenders at polling places regardless of whether the Presiding Officer has approved of it or not.

“Security agencies should also be well-versed in the functions of election observers. Even when poll observers are properly identified, they are frequently harassed by security personnel while performing their jobs or even while travelling to their duty posts. This incident was seen in Owerri along Wetheral Road, as well as at a few other locations around the three states,” she said.

Nwadishi lamented that in spite of the massive campaign mounted against vote trading, the ugly trend has become deeply entrenched in the nation’s elections.

“In our elections, vote buying has solidified into a crime that involves the majority of political parties and their operatives. According to our observers, vote buying and selling were rampant, with the main parties using inventive vote-buying plans and strategies to elude law enforcement. The three states of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi were all part of this unpleasant trend.

“The INEC, security agencies, Nigerians, and other interested parties must devise strategies to deal with this unpleasant occurrence. It is imperative that political parties acknowledge that incentivizing vote-buying is illegal and that security authorities hold party officials accountable for the vote-buying actions of their agents

“Vote trading (buying and selling) is constantly demeaning the small progress in the election process, therefore INEC, the Security Agencies, and other relevant parties must devise effective strategies to combat this unsightly occurrence,” she said.

The CTA boss charged the Independent National Electoral Commission to continue to show transparency in the electoral process and retain the logistical strategies that worked well during these elections especially the early deployment of materials 24 hours prior to election date in hard-to-reach areas.

The political elite, Nwadishi said, has remained the most vulnerable component in the nation’s endeavour to introduce robust electoral reforms. According to her, the politicians and their agents were still inclined to use violence and coercion to influence the electoral process.

She suggested that the Peace Accord, which is usually signed by the political parties or candidates as a formality before the elections should be subjected to legal proceedings such that the contestants and parties are compelled to swear to an affidavit to reinforce the peace treaty.

The CTA also urged INEC to investigate the irregularities noticed in the off-cycle elections especially those on pre-loaded BVAS and election result sheets. It also wants the election management body to investigate the election results from the Orsu local government area of Imo State.

The CTA deployed 212 independent observers who were authorized to observe the election throughout the entirety of the three states of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States prior to their deployment, these observers received election observation training and instruction in line with INEC guidelines.