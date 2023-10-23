Off-cycle Guber Polls: The intrigues, power play Former political allies, foes battle for guber positions in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

The lines have been drawn between the various po- litical parties and their respective candidates as the clock ticks closer to the No- vember 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states. Although an off-cycle elections, most Nigerians expect a nail- biting finish given the intrigues that have so far characterised the build-up to the polls in the three states. Besides rekindling the rivalry between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), which will lead to another test of political might between the three main parties after the 2023 general election, some former political allies are squaring against each other, while it would be proxy battles in some of the states. Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated its level of preparedness ahead of the elections, which will involve 5,409,438 registered voters, who will vote in 10,510 polling units scattered across 649 electoral wards within 56 local government areas.

The commission in a statement on Friday, said it has delivered non- sensitive materials to these states as well as successful conducted a mock accreditation exercise involving actual voters in designated polling units. The mock accreditation was to test efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and to upload the result to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and both tests, according to INEC, were successful. The electoral umpire added that several preparatory activities, including training, are underway. A total of 46,084 regular and ad hoc staff would be deployed for the elections, while 126 national and international organisations collectively deploying 11,000 observers for the elections have so far been accredited. The electoral commission had in June released the list of candidates for the elections in the three states. While all 18 political parties nominated candidates in Kogi State, 17 parties have candidates in Imo State, while 16 parties have flag bearers in Bayelsa State. APC is in control of two out of the three states – Imo and Kogi, while PDP is the ruling party in Bayelsa State.

The governors of Bayelsa and Imo states, Douye Diri and Hope Uzodinma, made the final list of candidates for the polls. Other notable personalities are the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva; National Secretary of the PDP, Samuel Anyanwu and Dino Melaye (ex-Kogi West senator). Bayelsa: PDP, APC in rematch as Sylva squares up against Diri In what could pass as a rematch of the 2019 governorship contest, Governor Douye Diri of the PDP must scale the hurdle posed by the ambition of a former governor of the state and immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who is the standard bearer of the APC to secure a second term. The governor also has the candidate of Labour Party, Udengs Eradiri, to contend with in the battle for the Creek Haven given the impact made by the party and the Obedient Movement in the general election. Others in the race are Warmate Idikio (Accord), Akpoebi Bufumoh (AA), Stanley Kalango (ADC), Nengimonyo Subiri (APGA), Saturday Osharikeni (APM), Kemelayefa Ogbege (APP), Victor Ben (BP), Bestman Azeeb (NNPP), Akeem Michah (NRM), Erevade Ozato (PRP), Binalayefa Osuluku (SDP) and Imomotimi Simeon (ZLP). Sylva is poised to reenact the November 16, 2019 election feat in which his anointed candidate, David Lyon, defeated Diri, who was then Governor Seriake Dickson’s choice. In what was described as the most keenly governorship election in the history of the state, Lyon polled 352,552 votes to defeat Diri, who had 143,172 votes. Lyon won in six out of the eight local government areas of Bayelsa, while Diri won in only two local government areas.

The six local government areas won by the APC were Brass; Nembe; Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor and Yenagoa, while the PDP won in the Sagbama and Kolokuma/ Opokuma local government areas. In Sagbama, the APC polled 7, 831 votes while the PDP scored 60,339 votes. In Nembe, APC got 83,041 votes, while the PDP polled 874 votes. In Kolouma/Opokuma, the APC scored 8,934 votes, while the PDP scored 15,360 votes. In Brass, APC got 23,831 votes, while the PDP polled 10,410 votes. APC scored 24,607 votes in Yenagoa, while the PDP got 19,184 votes. In Ogbia, APC got 58,016 votes, while PDP polled 13,763 votes. In Southern Ijaw Local Government, the APC candidate polled 124,803 votes, while his PDP rival got 4,898 votes. Lyon also defeated Diri in Ekeremor by polling 21,489 to the PDP’s candidate’s 18,344 votes. Lyon, however, had his election nullified by the Supreme Court less than 24 hours to his inauguration over a forgery case against his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, who was disqualified as a candidate in the election for submitting forged certificates to INEC. While Sylva may be relying on the performance of the APC in the 2019 governorship election and federal might to stage a come-back to the Bayelsa governorship seat, the outcome of the recent general election in the state shows that he faces a herculean task as the PDP proved its dominance in the state in the February/March general election. The PDP won the three senatorial seats of the state in the National Assembly polls. The party also won five of the House of Representatives seats in the state.

In the state House of Assembly election, the PDP won 17 out of the 24 seats, while APC and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won five and two seats, respectively. Besides being seen as a rematch of the 2019 governorship election, the Bayelsa contest passes as another proxy political battle as a former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson (now senator representing Bayelsa West), appears to have joined the fray. Dickson, who is Diri’s predecessor and political benefactor, recently expressed conviction that the second tenure of the governor and his running mate would be successful as according to him, there is no opposition in the state to contend with him in the election. His words: “When l endorsed Senator Diri in 2019, all hell broke loose. But today, l am very happy that the Diri they said l imposed on them has become a good product for Bayelsa.”

For Sylva, who has a legal hurdle to cross over his candidacy, there is also internal wrangling within the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC that is threatening his chances. A group within the party, Concerned APC Stakeholders (CAPCS), recently raised the alarm over what it described said that it has uncovered a plot by some chieftains of the party in Bayelsa State to sabotage him at the poll. The group said the intensity of sabotage within APC is very pronounced as prominent APC leaders, who claimed to be aggrieved in one way or the other are holding nocturnal meetings with Diri and PDP leadership to sabotage their party in the election. A statement by the coordinators of CAPCS, Nimi Benigha-Amange and Kopiamu Arikibai, particularly claimed that the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has reconciled Governor Diri with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who before now, has issues with Diri over his role in the 2023 presidential primary of the PDP. Although the group said Wike does not have any political influence in Bayelsa State other than his relationship with Lokpobiri, their fear is that he can provide funds for any side he favours to win the election.

“Wike has been unpleasant with Diri before now but Lokpobiri has succeeded in reconciling them to enable him to foster and achieve his interest of ensuring Sylva fails in the election,” the group said and called on the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), to wield the big stick against Lokpobiri and others behind the plot. While many see the Bayelsa gubernatorial election as a two-horse race, the candidate of Labour Party, Udengs Eradiri, believes that he is in the contest to win. Eradiri, a former national President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), served as commissioner in the Dickson administration. Asked what gave him the confidence that he has a chance in an election that has a sitting governor and a former governor as contenders, and how he would leverage on the traction that Labour Party got in the general election, Eradiri said the only currency they (Diri and Sylva) have is the people’s money.

His words: “In terms of performance, they have done so poorly. But again, I am a young man who has a track record because people know my history. Assess me and assess them; when they were not in government, what did they do? I have been a reoccurring decimal since 1999 to date on the issues that concern the development and progress of my state, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large. I’m not afraid because it is my money that they are spending. “I’m going to demystify that money because that money is meant for our schools, education and employment of the children of Bayelsa. I am not afraid of them because I am talking to Bayelsans and the stakeholders. Every Bayelsan has seen the neglect and incompetence in the state. Can you imagine that just recently, palliative buses and taxis were commissioned without drivers in Bayelsa? “Bayelsans are tired of that kind of leadership and I have told the young people that they are the ones that do not have jobs and teachers in primary schools for their children. It is time for young people to stand up and take the leadership of the state. Look at all the indices; Bayelsa is the second poorest state in the country after Sokoto even when we are the fourth largest oil producer in the country. In terms of resources, Bayelsa is the richest state compare to our numbers, yet we are talking about the poorest state.”

Kogi: Proxy war as Melaye faces Bello’s anointed, Ododo The governorship election in Kogi State is a proxy war as the candidate of the APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo, who is Governor Yahaya Bello’s anointed candidate battles Senator Dino Melaye and 16 others for the next occupant of the Lugard House. The other candidates are Usman Jibrin (Accord – A), Olayinka Braimoh (Action Alliance), Leke Abejide (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Olayinka Braimoh (Action Alliance – AA), Augustine Achimugu (African Action Congress – AAC), Idoko Ilonah (All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dauda Isah (Allied Peoples Movement – APM) and Sunday Onaji (Action Peoples Party – APP). Also on the list are Kabir Muhammad (Booth Party), Adejoh Okeme (Labour Party – LP), Bala Dirisu (National rescue Movement (NRM), Bayawo Abdullahi (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP), Usman Jibril (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Julius Elukpo (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Musa Mubarak (New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP), Samson Omale (Young Progressive Party – YPP) and Taiye Suleiman (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP). The of number candidates, notwithstanding, most analysts believe that it is a two horse-race between the ruling APC in the state and the PDP. Usman Ododo, who served in Governor Bello’s administration as Auditor General is the APC candidate, while Melaye, a former senator is the flag bearer of the PDP. However, a third force seems to have emerged in the person of Jibril of the SDP. Governor Bello, who is rooting for Ododo and Melaye were once political allies. Melaye at a point not only described Bello as the chosen one for the Confluence State, but declared that anyone fighting him is fighting God.

The political romance, however turned sour, when Melaye became the most vociferous critic of the governor. While several factors were speculated then for being responsible for their spat, it is believed that the underlying factor is clash of interest. No doubt, Governor Bello is not contesting the election, but it is clear that he is not leaving anything to chance to ensure that Ododo succeeds him. The governor would be banking on the political strategy that saw Ododo defeat the likes of Senator Smart Adeyemi, Shaibu Audu, Stephen Ocheni, Sanusi Ohiare and Salami Ozigi in the APC gubernatorial primary. Incumbency factor also favours the APC, while the PDP in Kogi State seems to have lost steam. The main opposition party lost all the three senatorial seats and won one out of the six House of Representatives seat in the last National Assembly elections. It was also a poor outing for the party in the state House of Assembly election. It won two out of the 25 seats. These factors, perhaps, explain why Governor Bello was reported to have celebrated Melaye’s emergence as the governorship candidate of the PDP. To the governor, it is a no contest for his party with the former senator as PDP’s standard bearer. “We always lead and others follow. We are going to also take the lead this time around, and by the grace of God, the election will produce Usman Ododo as the next governor of Kogi State. We are going to campaign on issues; where we met Kogi State, where we are today, where we are heading to and I will tell you that the electorate in Kogi State are ready to elect Usman Ododo come November 11.

“We have tried to put aside the sentiments of ethnicity, religion or class. Nineteen years of ethnic sentiments brought us to where we were before I came on board as governor. Today, we talk about merit as we have broken the jinx of ethnic and religious politics in Kogi State and of course class difference. For Ododo, who is a very compassionate and a wonderful person, he emerged in a keenly contested primary election. He won overwhelmingly in the APC governorship primary and he is poised to contest the main election scheduled for November 11, and definitely, he is going to take over from me,” Bello said in a recent interview. Melaye, on his part, appears unperturbed as he says he is the race to win and liberate the state. “By the grace of God, our state will be liberated from the yoke of Yahaya Bello and APC. I also found a correlation between the new responsibility that God is placing on me and the responsibility that he gave to Gideon, who though felt unworthy was qualified by God to deliver his people from the Gibeonites, who had plundered their land and eaten their harvest. This shall be our experience in Kogi State.”

Imo: Battle of former allies, old foes as Uzodimma faces Any- anwu, Achonu The build-up to the November 11 governorship election in Imo State has been interesting given the personalities involved. While 17 political parties have fielded candidates for the poll, analysts say the contest for the Douglas House is a threehorse race between the incumbent, Hope Uzodimma of the APC, Samuel Anyanwu of PDP and Athan Achonu of LP.

The other candidates are Uchenna Ojehi (Accord), Lincoln Ogunewe (AA), Emmanuel Awulonu (AAC), James Okoroma (ADC), Anthony Ejiogu (APGA), Clinton Edoziem (APM), Anderson Achila (APP), Isaac Iwuanyanwu (BP), Ben Odunze (NNPP), Lawrence Okwara (NRM), Bright Ekwebelem (SDP), Ikemdi Opara (YPP) and Andy Chibuike (ZLP). Ordinarily, the ruling APC in the state would have had only the PDP, which enjoys some level of support in the Eastern Heartland to contend with, but the outcome of the recent general election shows that both parties must gear up for a tough battle with a third force represented by LP. LP and the Obidient Movement led by a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, have been likened to the “Arab Spring” given the party’s performance in the general polls. This, perhaps, explains the array of political gladiators from across the three senatorial districts of Imo State, who battled for the party’s governorship ticket in the state during the primaries. Among the aspirants are Chief Martin Agabso, Maj. General Lincoln Ogunewe (rtd), Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, Dr. Tochi Ehirim, Hon. Ike Ibe, Hon. Kelechi Nwagwu, Dr. Basil Maduka, Engr. Chinedu Amadi, AIG Charles Agomuo (rtd), Capt. David Mbamara (rtd) and Chief C. Ishiguzo.. In the course of permutations ahead of the November poll, various interesting scenarios have laced the Imo State political space, making it difficult for bookmakers to predict where the pendulum would swing to. No doubt, LP had little or no presence in Imo before now, but it would be an understatement to say that it is the beautiful political bride in most parts of the country at the moment. The party’s performance in the presidential election, in which it won all the five states of the zone, a senatorial seat in Imo Sate and the governorship poll in Abia State, shows that it cannot be taken for granted. It is also believed that the party is the credible alternative in the state for now given the post-election crisis rocking the main opposition PDP in Imo State and at the national level. LP’s upbeat, notwithstanding, Uzodimma is however of the view that Obi’s victory in Imo in the presidential election will not affect his chances in the governorship election. Obi 352,904 votes in the state ahead of his closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the APC, who scored 66,171 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of PDP placed third with 30,004 votes.

The Imo State governor, who is banking on the fact that APC won majority seats in the national and state Assembly elections, said: “First of all, my party did not lose election in Imo State. If I understand what the situation is, we had an election on February 25 in Imo State. We (APC) produced two senators out of three and four members of the House of Representatives out of seven. “The following week, which was March, we produced 25 members of the state House of Assembly out of 27 seats. Is that how to lose an election? APC is a party to beat in Imo. APC had done so well that there is already an exodus from other political parties to our great party.

“Presidential election in Nigeria is not calculated or used to assess governorship elections. In a presidential election, the result is declared according to votes in all states of Nigeria. In the number of votes cast in Nigeria, APC won. In the governorship election, the result will be based on votes cast in Imo State and until that is done, nobody is going to beat his chest to tell you what is going to be the result.” So far, it has been endorsements for Uzodimma by various groups in the state. One of such groups, Professionals Movement for Hope, recently told the opposition parties and their candidates that the people will show their love for the governor on November 11 despite their propaganda. Convener of the group, Engr Obinna Obiozor, who stated this, said the unprecedented achievements of the Uzodimma administration anchored on his shared prosperity agenda have deeply endeared him to the people of Imo and no amount of propaganda by the opposition parties can change the profound love Imo people have for him.

His words: “Our people know the leaders that love them; they know that Uzodimma has served them meritoriously in the last three years, and we are happy that our people are also very appreciative of what his government has done, just as they demonstrated during the last election. Those who still think Uzodimma isn’t overwhelmingly popular are amnesiacs because we wonder why they quickly forgot how our people in Imo gave the APC a landslide victory in an election conducted a few months ago. “This government infrastructural development, particularly its road revolution, has been the key factor that has set the administration apart and won the hearts of the Imo people. The massive electoral support they gave the APC in March is a clear indication that the people of Imo have wholeheartedly embraced Uzodimma’s efforts. The overwhelming and unprecedented support is a vote of confidence in his government’s achievements over the last three years, which is both fulfilling and a call for them to redouble their efforts towards more projects and greater dedication to duty. “As professionals canvassing for good governance that is capable of engendering prosperity for all, we are happy to know that Uzodimma operates a government that is open and transparent; he engages and connects with the people regularly by rendering reports of his stewardship to his people.” The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, described the governor Hope Uzodimma’s ruling All Progressives