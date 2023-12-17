Off-Cycle Election: SERAP Approaches Court Over INEC’s Alleged Failure to Prosecute Electoral Offenders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been dragged to court over its alleged failure to arrest and prosecute suspected perpetrators of electoral offences in the recently concluded off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

The electoral umpire was dragged to the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

In its suit designated FHC/ABJ/CS/1694/2023, SERAP, is asking for an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to probe the allegations of electoral offences including electoral violence, in the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

The group also wants, “An order of mandamus to compel INEC to promptly and effectively prosecute suspected perpetrators of these grave electoral offences, and bring to justice, anyone who sponsored, aided and abetted them.

“An order of mandamus to compel INEC to disclose spending details on the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, including the specific amount spent to conduct voter and civic education and details of the activities carried out in the three states.”

In its suit, SERAP contends that “There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring accountability for the grave electoral offences in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

“Granting the reliefs sought would compel INEC to live up to its constitutional and statutory responsibilities and end the impunity of electoral offenders.

“The recurring cases of electoral bribery and violence make a mockery of Nigeria’s electoral process and participatory democracy.

“The electoral offences in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states show that INEC has learnt little or nothing from the well-documented problems during the 2023 general elections.”

While insisting that unless INEC is compelled to arrest and prosecute suspected electoral offenders and their sponsors in the elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, SERAP stated that perpetrators would continue to enjoy impunity for their crimes.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.