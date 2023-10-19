Ofala: Relishing the Beauty of Igbo Culture

Ancient tradition

The ancient kingdom of Onitsha, in Anambra state is famed for its special adulation for the culture, tradition and nuances of the Igbo race and this is made manifest in the way and manner it conducts its cultural festivals. Recently, the people of Onitsha took time out, to celebrate those endearing qualities of the Igbo nation vividly portrayed through their culture and tradition.

The culture and tradition of the Igbo man is not just his unique way of life, it holds and conveys some special and sacred attributes, most of which Igwe Alfred Nnemeka Achebe Agbogidi, the Obi of Onitsha, who celebrated his 21st anniversary on the throne of his ancestors colourfully captured and successfully conveyed to the thou- sands of Ndigbo who witnessed his recent ‘Ofala’.

As he made his way through the Royal Ofala dance from his Royal Chambers, taking his time and counting his Majestic steps into the ancestral capitol of Ime – Obi Onitsha Archival Palace, the crescendo of the native talking drums blended with the signature tunes of Egwuota Royal Drums and the solo speaking Oja (flute) rent the air and erupted that mental imagery of the old time village square where every footpath led to, and whoever that was not present, was either on exile, bed-ridden or dead.

But on that momentous occasion at Ime Obi Onitsha ancient palace; none was on exile and none was bedridden and even the dead were supposedly present spiritually.

Mondern day event

It was the 21st anniversary celebration of the reign of Igwe Nnemeka Alfred Achebe Agbogidi the Obi of Onitsha on the throne of his ancestors. Igwe Achebe’s royal parade is not done alone as he is followed by the highest ruling body; Ndichie who in those ancient times were warriors in their own right – military commanders of sort – within the polity and their roles were defense and advisory because the monarch does no wrong and therefore cannot be corrected as it were.

As Igwe Alfred Achebe danced elegantly round the green lawn of Ime Obi acknowledging cheers from all and sundry, the chanting of encomiums rent the air and such titles of accomplishment like “Agbogidi ; meaning “The Voice Of Thunder and One Without Anger” , Agu meaning Tiger, Ogbu onye Mgbe ndu na-agu ya; meaning “He that slays one, when life is the sweetest”, “Nna bu enyi” meaning A father as great as the elephant, “Okara Mmadu – Okara mmuo, meaning Half man, half spirit”

His Majesty at the Royal dance pays homages to the shadowing title holders such as Ndichie, Ndi Diokpa Agbalanze, Otu Odu and Ikpori Onitsha representing the ancient Onitsha ruling social strata which confirms the blue blood in that Onitsha born child.

Custodian of culture

As the monarch makes his final dance to his throne it is followed by the dance by Ndichie Okwa / Okwareze and Ndichie Ume along with other dancing troupes. As the sea of heads relished the beauty of the Ofala festival they awaited the Royal Majesty’s Message to his subjects and indeed to the world who have been waiting for several market days to hear from the man that communes with the spirit world. It is believed that those days of Obi of Onitsha spiritual retreat into the world of loneliness and isolation in preparation for the Ofala, come with messages from the spirit world about the state of mankind and the grave consequences that may befall them.

Indeed Agbogidi came with those messages when he presented his Ofala address which was heavily loaded and voiced with the words from the spirit world . In his address Achebe described Nigeria as a country that is at a dangerous crossroads, politically economically, socially and security wise.

Achebe further lamented that the attendant implications of the outcome of the last general election across the country and the sustained protests occasioned by the excise would have been averted had it been the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) convincingly conducted transparent elections with the massive resources at its disposal. Igwe Achebe contended that the dangerous situation in the country calls for worry.

Celebration

“The outcome of the Presidential election which has been upheld by the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal has been further challenged at the Supreme Court of Nigeria. “Furthermore the Civil Society Organisations have announced an extended civil disobedience agenda to “Occupy Nigeria” in protest against the non- transparency of the PEPT. The uncertainty that now prevails would have been averted if INEC had convincingly conducted transparent elections with the massive resources at its disposal.

“The uncertainty had been further complicated by the continuing security concerns in most parts of the country. Following eight years of the previous administration, including the unilateral removal of fuel subsidy without a backup strategy, are seriously deepening the hardship in the country, particularly at the lower rungs of the society. “In effect, the country is at a dangerous crossroads, politically, economically, socially and security wise.

“In the South-East, we have the aftermath of the last general elections; the complex and protracted security situation involving kidnappers, political thugs, state and non-state actors, all masquerading as unknown gunmen and unleash- ing crippling economic strangulation of the South-East with the spate of armed attacks and the ill- advised Stay-at-home protests that has cost Ndigbo incalculable losses in finances, trades, properties and lives”, he said.

Achebe, however, noted that the Onitsha Ancient Kingdom has been able to contain the security challenges in the area following the contributions of security operatives in the area.

LG chair speaks

Corroborating the submissions of lgwe Achebe, the Chairman, Onitsha South Local Government Area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji noted that in the last one year he came Into office, his administration has enjoyed robust and great synergy with the Monarch noting that his support and fatherly role has been the tonic that gave rise to the security of lives and properties in the area.

“It is on record that His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Achebe Agbogidi since I came into office has provided the tonic and the much needed synergy that has provided adequate security of lives and property in Onitsha and whatever we have achieved so far, is simply due to the instrumentality of His Majesty” he said Speaking also, Governor Charles Soludo announced that in the next two weeks something symbolic would happen in Onitsha and Anambra State in general in the area of security adding that the menace of touts and criminals would soon be a thing of the past.

“Onitsha is the homeland of the entire Igbo race because there is no person in the South-East that do not have a relative in Onitsha and this includes the greater Onitsha which comprises of Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Idemili North and South as well as Ogbaru Local Government Areas.” “We cannot afford to allow touts to run down Onitsha which is the commercials nerve center of the South-East and South-South and we are clearing all illegal structures and undesirable elements in Onitsha and this would have multiplier effects in the area of commerce, industry and wealth creation as well as social harmony,” he noted.

While the drums continued to sound, the evolution of the Ofala festival has continued to unfold as the world is fast coming to terms with the realities of what Igboland holds dear and sacred.

Goodwill messages

According to the messages from the Royal Palace, “with the strides that it has made, the Ofala continues to receive both national and international acclaims. In addition to the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), the Ofala Onicha is a major Nigerian festival. “We also received on 15 November 2022 a Certificate of Recognition for Excellence and Corporate Contribution to the development of culture from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This was during the first United Nations World Tourism Organization UNWTO conference held in Lagos . Furthermore on the 13 December 2022, the FESTAC @45 Celebration presented an Award of Excellence to the Obi of Onitsha as Custodian of African Culture at a colourful ceremony in Abuja While the Ofala drums are being rolled back awaiting the next Ofala celebration next year, Agbogidi posited that “Going forward we will continue on the pathway of consolidation, correction and discovery.”

“Specifically, we will focus distinctly on the following issues: giving greater support for our young entrepreneurs, making microfinance institutions operational, consolidating and ofcourse, reaching out, expand- ing synergies and strengthening partnerships for the greater good of our people,” he said.