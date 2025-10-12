Ofala 2025: Obi Of Onitsha, Achebe Goes Into Seclusion

Ahead of 2025 Onitsha Ofala Festival scheduled for this week, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), has gone into seclusion as part of the spiritual preparation for the annual celebration.

The monarch’s seclusion, known in Igbo as “Inye Ukwu Na Nlo Eze Onicha” (the monarch’s spiritual retreat), is a sacred process of communion with the spiritual world and the forebears of the Onitsha Kingdom to seek their blessings ahead of the festivities.

According to a statement signed by Ozonma Tony Nezieanya, a member of the Media and Strategic Marketing Communications Subcommittee, the sacred rituals form an essential part of Onitsha’s rich cultural heritage.

Among the early rituals preceding the Ofala Festival are Owuwaji (the New Yam Festival), which marks the season of thanksgiving and celebration, and Ogbalido (the Feast of Atonement), a solemn ceremony held on the eve of the monarch’s emergence.

The grand celebration of the Ofala Festival 2025 will be marked by the Iru Ofala on October 17, a day of majesty and splendour reserved for the monarch and his chiefs.

This will be followed by the Azu Ofala on October 18, a day dedicated to the people, during which various age grades will parade in colourful displays to pay homage to the Obi.

“We are excited to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Onitsha through the Ofala Festival. 2025 theme, ‘Njikona Ntachi,’ emphasises the importance of unity and perseverance in our community,” said Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, Chairman of the Ofala Strategic Marketing and Communications Subcommittee.