Ofada Rice Day Festival Set For 5th Edition

Shina Peters, Reminisce Others Billed To Perform

The annual Ofada Rice Day Festival, the biggest indigenous food festival in Nigeria that celebrates Nigerian heritage, particularly the nutritious home- grown food is set for its 5th edition billed to hold on December 3 at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With the 2023 edition tagged ‘Ofadab- ration’, the event is aimed to feed Nigerians with Nigerian food, promoting the consumption of locally grown, healthy meals. Speaking about the forthcoming event, Oluwatobi Fletcher, disclosed that being a Sunday, the event will be a family fun-fair outing that will be curated in a manner that allows attendees, with their families (including children), to buy food from various vendors, in addition to items given out by sponsors, while watching different entertaining performances by multiple artists.

He said: ‘This year’s event will take another shape as guests will be treated to live performance by veteran juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters, Reminisce and a host of other talented artists that will be unveiled as the planning progresses. The event is expected to be hosted by Gbenga Adeyinka (GCFR) and Tomike Adeoye; the Ofada Rice Day Festival is equally an event that helps to provide vital information to support local farmers to increase cultivation, enhancing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Hence, the partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Lagos State, further bolsters these efforts. In summary, the Ofada Rice Day Festival is not just a cultural experience but a strategic initiative to promote food security, good health, and agricultural prosperity, ensuring a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria for future generations.