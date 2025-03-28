OFAAC Restrategises, Backs Anioma State Creation

Share

The Organization for the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC) has come back with innovative ideas, having suspended its cultural festivities over the demise of its patron, the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi Prof Chike Edozien and the Omu Anioma, HRM Martha Dunkwu.

The Organization is the cultural umbrella body of Anioma ethnic nationality in Nigeria and diaspora, The President, Arc Kester Ifeadi, supported by deputy, Chief Afam, his Directors and representatives in Aniocha, Oshimili.

Ukwuani and Ndokwa, and traditional rulers, including the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRM Henry Kikachukwu, the Obi of UbuluUnor, in Asaba yesterday said, for 22 years, OFAAC has been in the vanguard of strengthening the culture and identity of Anioma people.

He maintained that the edition of this year would showcase unimaginable innovations.

