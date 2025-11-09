Of Trump’s Threat And My Particular Concern

In recent weeks, Nigerians have grown increasingly uneasy after US President Donald Trump labelled Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern.” He claims that Christians in the country are being massacred on a scale that demands international intervention, and implies that the Nigerian government is either complicit in the killings or unable — or unwilling — to stop them. Citing over 3,000 Christian deaths out of 4,550 recorded globally, he has elevated the allegation to a crisis of global attention. Then came his threat of possible U.S. military intervention.

That is no idle warning. The United States has a history of acting on such declarations. But what are the issues?

No honest Nigerian can deny that Christians have suffered terribly in this country, particularly over the past 15 years. Boko Haram, ISWAP militants, bandits, and assorted armed groups have killed Nigerians in their thousands, turned churches into mass burial sites and rural communities into ghost towns.

From Chibok to Gwoza, from Plateau to Benue, mass killings have become grim headlines, almost on a weekly basis. Yet another truth must be acknowledged: Muslims have also been victims. Northern communities have faced bombed mosques, massacres in markets, and violent abductions.

Terrorism in Nigeria does not wear one religion. It thrives on weak governance, injustice, corruption, and poverty. Still, for over a decade, communities — particularly in the Christian Middle Belt — have endured attacks that resemble ethnic cleansing.

Villages are burned, families displaced, and ancestral lands occupied by armed strangers. Government calls them “farmer–herder clashes,” a phrase that sanitises horror. The perpetrators vanish into nearby bushes until the next attack. Villagers flee. In most cases, no arrests are made and no perpetrators are brought to justice. And instead of returning displaced citizens to their homes, government herds them into growing numbers of IDP camps, where politicians bring food for victims, along with photographers to record every act.

So, why the outrage when Trump calls it persecution and mass killing?

Many say Trump is wrong to frame the crisis as exclusively Christian persecution, but he is not wrong that successive Nigerian governments have failed to stop the bloodshed. They say it does not involve only Christians, but Muslims and animists alike. No response can be dumber than that.

What has been Nigeria’s official response?

Politicians, statesmen, and even prominent Christian leaders have risen to deny the charge. They call it patriotism since, in their own way, they are defending the country’s image. President Bola Tinubu, who issued a statement on the matter, also denied the charges and dismissed the allegation.

To divert attention, he pointed to the recent oversubscribed Eurobond sales as proof of “investor confidence.” The Minister of Information insisted there was no panic. The Foreign Affairs Minister, on live television, waved a copy of the Constitution to remind the world that Nigeria is a secular state. Others argued that Muslims have also been killed — as if that somehow balances the tragedy.

None of these responses confronts the core issue: people are being killed and Nigeria is failing to protect them. The U.S. threat has forced the government and security agencies to explain themselves. But the optics remain damning. In a country overrun by insecurity, government officials had openly negotiated with armed militias — men holding AK-47s, ammunition belts slung across their chests, faces masked as they posed for photographs. Instead of disarming them, we hold peace talks and sometimes grant amnesty. The “repentant terrorists” among them get rewarded with enlistment into the military.

These scenes reinforce a troubling message: In Nigeria, terrorists negotiate with the state from a position of power. Some public officials have even alleged, in legislative chambers and press briefings, that elements within government may be enabling violent groups. Whether true or not, the mere fact that such accusations exist deepens public suspicion and erodes confidence in government sincerity.

So, where does my particular concern lie?

Not in Trump’s allegation — many of the issues he highlights are painfully real — but in the proposed solution. Military intervention, in my mind,is not an option. If Trump arrives with drones and bombs, it is ordinary Nigerians who will pay with their lives. Libya offers a brutal reminder.

NATO bombs removed Gaddafi, but left behind warring militias, slave markets, and a collapsed nation. Foreign intervention rarely builds; it destroys. Some Nigerians cheering Trump’s threat reveal their true despair — a loss of faith in their country. But no foreign army will save us.

No nation hands over its sovereignty and comes out better. What Nigeria needs is not a foreign military intervention, what we need is leadership. Leadership that protects citizens and arrests killers rather than negotiates with them. Leadership that ends impunity and restores accountability.

Trump’s warning should not comfort us. It should embarrass us. It should also remind us of a painful truth: when a nation fails to protect its people, someone else will claim the moral right to intervene.