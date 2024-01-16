Of Sen Adeola’s quality representation and purposeful leadership

Any serving politician who desires to reach and stay at the top of his calling must be prepared to do so the hard way and remain connected with his people at the grassroots. For Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (fondly called Yayi), representing Ogun West Senatorial District, this is the secret behind his rising profile. Today, he is among the most experienced and respected members of the National Assembly.

His experience spans over two decades of unbroken legislative career at the state and national levels combined. Not only has he not lost any election since he began his political journey as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly where he represented the Alimosho constituency for two terms, in the first instance, all through the House of Representatives to the upper legislative chamber, where he is now shining like a star, he has also not lost confidence of his following at the grassroots. In a democracy, trust is the basic social capital that governs the relationship between the government and the people.

Where there is a deficit of trust and confidence, there can be no sustainable symbiotic relationship. In all his years of service to his constituents, Adeola has always ensured that his aspiration aligns with the yearnings of the majority of his people. Apart from his close affinity with the underprivileged, he is always willing to give back to society. Most importantly, three things combined to make Yayi a delight to his constituents: good representation, philanthropy, and purposeful leadership. In terms of effective representation, there is a long list of legislative bills he has to his credit. The details of the bills, one after the other, are beyond the scope of this piece. The latest is the proposed bill for the establishment of a College of Geological Sciences and Cement Studies, Iselu, in Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun State.

Already, this has passed the first reading in the Senate, awaiting the second reading. His foresight in proposing the bill is a further demonstration of his innate capacity for innovative ideas, legislative competence, purposeful representation as well as a genuine desire for good governance. And by doing so, he has added another feather to his cap. Optimism is high that the bill will receive expeditious passage by the lawmakers which will be a good plus for the economy of Ogun State. Among several other mineral endowments, Ogun West is richly blessed with a large deposit of limestone which is an essential raw material for cement production. When eventually approved, the college will be a veritable centre for learning and research. It will also improve the economy of the state and the country at large and by extension enhance the quality of life and living conditions of the people of the area.

The timing for the proposed legislation is even more auspicious, especially now that the Federal Government has shown renewed commitment to the diversification of the economy from oil dependence to mineral development. The recent commissioning of a block of classrooms and office complexes at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, and Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, all in Ogun State, also bears an eloquent testimony to Adeola’s purposeful representation. The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) sponsored the projects valued at over N7 billion. During the inauguration of the project at FUNAAB, Adeola assured that the 10th Senate would continue to support TETfund to advance tertiary education through the enactment of legislation.

The state’s former Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Tope Popoola, who spoke on his behalf, said: “I wish to reiterate that the National Assembly would continue to work harmoniously with the Executive towards making our educational institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development of the country. “I, therefore, wish to use this opportunity to assure you that the 10th Senate under the leadership of the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio and indeed, the entire National Assembly will continue to provide the necessary support to the TETfund through the enactment of legislations that would further advance tertiary education in Nigeria.” As part of his contributions towards human capital development, Senator Adeola was also responsible for the sponsoring of a bill in the Senate seeking the upgrading of the only Federal Government higher school of learning in Ogun West to a university. The bill has passed all the necessary reading stages.

Hitherto, the Ayetoro-Yewa campus of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) had been running on costly diesel until distinguished Senator Adeola intervened and sponsored the electrification project of the institution thereby bringing university education closer to the marginalised people of the Yewa community. To further demonstrate his passion for the growth of education in Ogun West and his determination to support the only Federal Government-owned tertiary institution in Ogun West, Yayi has equally built and donated a state-of-theart library to the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to boost learning for the youths of his land of birth. In one of his recent public statements, he said that the Senate would work with the Federal Government to make the nation’s educational institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development. The hallmark of Adeola’s legislative capacity and commitment to good representation is his recent emergence as the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Before then, he had served and proved his mettle as the chairman in other important capacities such as the Committee on Finance as well as a member of the Appropriation, Local Content, Science and Technology, Banking, Insurance and Financial Institution, Health (Primary and Tertiary), Aviation and Inter-Parliamentary Affairs Committees, among others. Other than his purposeful representation, Adeola’s reputation for philanthropy in his immediate constituents and beyond has no equal. For his benevolence gestures, he has left an imprint in the sound of time. Through his Foundation (Yayi Foundation), he has been giving awards of scholarship to youths of Ogun West willing to further their education in tertiary institutions of their choice nationwide. This has not stopped. Not too long ago, he donated a multi-million naira pavilion to the people of Ilaro in Yewa South’s local government area of Ogun State to mark his 53rd birthday. This was in addition to four 18-seater buses presented to the market women, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), League of Imams, and Council of Baales in Yewa Local Government Area of the state. In the run-up to the 2023 general election, when he shifted his political base from Lagos West to Ogun State in a dramatic manner and picked the ticket of the APC for Ogun West senatorial district, he also presented 1,500 school chairs and tables to 10 select schools as well as 19 transformers for the rural electrification project.

He further made a promise that the furniture would also be donated to 10 selected secondary schools across the five local government areas in Ogun West Senatorial District to ameliorate the learning comfort and safekeeping of learning items to over 1500 students. The beneficiary schools were selected based on the recommendation of volunteer teachers who went round before recommending the schools with the most need. Adeola’s philanthropic gesture has also continued to find resonance among the grassroots people as he donated three 300 KVA/33 KWA, five 500 KVA/11 KWA, and 12 500 KVA/33 KWA electric transformers to 200 communities and Community Development Committees (CDCs) and Community Development Area (CDAs) across the five local governments of Ogun West Senatorial District to ameliorate the suffering of the communities which had been without power supply for over five years. The Asade Agunloye Pavilion, located at Empire Field, Ilaro, the administrative headquarters of Ogun West, is at present being transformed into a mini stadium that will rival the Ojude Oba pavilion in Ijebu Ode. The Pavilion is the number one event venue for the people of Ogun West. So, it is a multimillion-naira project that Adeola holds dear to his heart.