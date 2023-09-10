Of Obaseki’s Stand and Phillip Shaibu’s Indiscretion

Not many people foresaw the raging rift between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu. Most of us who watched their political showmanship and unusual camaraderie as they battled and eventually prevailed against Adams Oshiomhole, were inclined to believe their political marriage was indeed, made in heaven. But power unites as much as it divides, depending on what is at stake.

As in most cases before this, the issue of succession was at the centre. Shaibu who hails from the same community with the immediate past governor, Adams Oshiomhole, now a Senator, fancies himself as the successor to Obaseki. He does not hide his aspiration and does not see anything wrong in aspiring to succeed Obaseki eight years after his kinsman vacated the same office.

He may be a Comrade but the politician in him tells him anything is possible, including sidelining Edo Central district which has never produced the governor except for the short period Prof Oseriemen Osunbor was in office, for another eight years.

The impression those around Obaseki creates is that he has a principled stand that the plum job should, in the interest of equity and fairness, go to Edo Central. It certainly would count for him. Yes, anything is possible in politics but Shaibu must be blamed for the manner he went about what is ordinarily a legitimate ambition.

When Obaseki openly disclosed that Shaibu has become so desperate to succeed him ahead of the Edo governorship election in 2024, he accused him of insubordination. Planning a coup d’etat ‘to ensure he kicks me out and becomes the governor of Edo State’ are strong words to use, but Obaseki deployed them while referring to his deputy’s failed attempt to upturn his choice of House Speaker in preference for a candidate of the rival APC.

It was at that meeting with elders and leaders of the state held in Jattu, just before the September 2, 2023, local council election, that he drew the line in the sand. The whiff of power or the mere thought of it, is so strong that the deputy’s body language was easily discernible.

After all the battles he has fought on the side of Obaseki in the past seven years, Phillip Shaibu needed to get his principal’s buy-in into his ambition to run for governor rather than allow his principal to read his body language or learn about his explosive comments at his back.

That was a sin of political indiscretion. His decision on July 28, to approach the federal high court in Abuja with a suit to prevent an alleged impeachment plot against him, was the height of recklessness. Eight days later on August 4, when the court restrained Obaseki, the speaker, and other parties in the suit from initiating impeachment moves against Shaibu, the question on everybody’s lips was: which impeachment?

The Comrade must have thought a little drama was good for his ego, and the governor’s reaction was simply to liken the court action to a preemptive move ahead of his defection to the APC while the House Speaker, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, describing Shaibu’s preemptive court action as baseless and unnecessary.

To a large extent, the Deputy Governor started off by shooting himself in the foot. Now, after winning a victory in a legal battle he solely contrived, it has been difficult for the Comrade to win the peace. Not only has he denied the planned coup against Obaseki under whom he has enjoyed so much political latitude, he now blames ‘political jobbers’ for sowing the seeds of discord and for provoking the crisis with the governor.

His decision to withdraw the anti-impeachment suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 he filed against Governor Obaseki at a High Court Abuja, is largely an afterthought, even if he wants us to believe it was based on the intervention of well-meaning people of the state.

It is a different matter if Obaseki who has learnt from his seven turbulent years, will forgive. Going by the way he has acted ever since; it may be a battle till the end. The beat has since changed: after his overseas trip Shaibu would resume duties outside the office he used to know within the Government House, to a building located at 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue.

His sister in-law, a government staff, had been redeployed and the duty of overseeing Sports as well as the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), majorly from the 18 local government areas of Edo, are gradually being reassigned away from the deputy governor. Some of his close aides who are alleged to have stoked the fire of discord with Obaseki, have also been sacked.

The backlash has just started and so far, he appears not prepared for it as his action during the last colloquium organised by the state government to mark the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum, indicated. At the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Shaibu had staged a walk-out after some of his aides were denied entry.

It was seen as the beginning of many impending face-offs which the Comrade inflicted on himself. Rather than elicit sympathy, he got boos. It is just the beginning and as they say in Nsude, the ram that wants to engage in head butt, must have both a strong neck and strong horns.