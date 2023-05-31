Of missing children and mothers’ agony

Woman looking for children after years in prison A resident of Ondo town in Ondo West Local area of Ondo State, Mrs. Funmi Afolabi has cried out passionately and appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba to help her find the whereabouts of a her two children who were in the custody of police authority when she was remanded in Olokuta Correctional Centre over a murder case in Akure, the state capital. The children, Segun and Blessing Afolabi, were aged 7 and one and half when their mother was arrested by the Police on Novem- ber 13, 2010 and charged to court over an alleged murder.

Mrs Afolabi was picked up along with her husband, Mr. Afolabi Oladipupo and six others and asked to be remanded in prison custody. The chil- dren were left in the custody of the police because of their young ages. It was learnt that a team of po- licemen from Abuja had pleaded with the couple to release their children Segun and Blessing whom they said would be handed over to a Charity House for proper care pending the determination of their case. The policemen were said to have told them that the children would be released if they are dis- charged and acquitted or if either one of them is free from the alleged murder case.

However, since Mrs Afolabi re- gained her freedom after she was discharged and acquitted on November 21, 2019, she has been bat- tling with the police authorities to regain the custody of her children to no avail. Unfortunately her husband was convicted after being found guilty of murder. Attempted suicide The traumatised woman who tried to kill herself at the court premises in Akure was rescued by some judiciary staff over the re- fusal of the police authorities to re- lease her now teenage children who have been with them for the past 10 years – the duration her case lasted.

The lawyer for the couple, Chief Wale Omotoso (SAN) told reporters at the court premises in Akure that several efforts by him and some individuals to see that the children were released to the woman based on the promise made by the police authorities in Abuja have proved abortive. His words: “Honestly, I don’t know what is wrong but I know, something is actually wrong somewhere. All efforts made to reunite the two children with their mother out of the perceived police authority Charity Home has not yielded any positive results.

This case is like beating a child and telling him or her not to cry. We will continue till the water that comes out from our eyes will turn to flood in the police compound, unless the Nigeria police authorities do the needful by giving Caesar what belongs to Caesar. Let me once again commend Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba for the good work he is doing and the credible leadership he has offered our nation since assumption of office. We are passionately pleading with him to use his good offices to help us find the whereabouts of these children who have been with the police authority for the past 10 years. I know justice will be done on this matter.” Afolabi solicited for the help of mem- bers of the public to ensure that her chil- dren are released to her, if not, she said: “I am ready to commit suicide, if I don’t see my children.”

Lost and found child Meanwhile, a 55-year-old fruit seller, Mrs Rashidat Museliu has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid over her missing 13-year-old daughter, Tosin Museliu. It was learnt that the girl was declared missing in February, months after she was taken to Lagos by her mother’s ‘reg- ular customer,’ identified as Gbemisola Obakpolo. Rashidat who is based in Ore, Ondo State, while narrating her ordeal said, her child’s journey to Lagos was based on an agreement she had with Obak- polo, who promised to take care of her daughter and sponsor her education. Her words: “Gbemisola is my cus- tomer. During the period I faced some financial challenges last year; she came to me and said she would need someone to assist her in Lagos. So, I suggested that my daughter should follow her with a promise that she will take care of her and sponsor her education, which she agreed to to. I told her that I wanted to borrow N20, 000 from her for my petty business. I promised to return the money as soon as possible. And she obliged and leant me the money. She eventually took my little girl to Lagos last year. “But less than a week after getting to Lagos, she called me on the phone and informed me that my daughter is nowhere to be found. After months of waiting for feedback from her, I was so worried, and my phone was faulty. So, I called her on another person’s line. When she picked the call, she shouted at me on the phone that I should not disturb her and stop calling her. She immediately blocked the number. “The woman later called me say- ing that she did not eventually see my child.

I became restless and told her to help me find my daughter.” Rashidat said that her nonchalant response prompted her to report the case to Amotekun in Ore and it was later referred to the Police Area com- mand. Good news Three months after the child went missing, Tosin Ajetomobi who was 13 when she was declared missing, has been found. She is now 14. It was learnt that the child was found some- where in Ijora in Apapa-Iganmu Local Government Area of Lagos State and brought back to Ore, the headquar- ters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Tosin, who narrated her ordeal, said that she purposely ran away from Obak- polor’s custody in Lagos when she was be- ing mistreated. She said that each time she had a misunderstanding with her children in the house, the children would report to her and without listening to her own side of the story, she would instruct her children to gang up and beat her. “She didn’t fulfil all the promises she made to my mother in Ore to take care of me and sponsor my education, instead, she and her children would beat me every time, maltreat me. When school resumed, she would only take her children to school, neglecting me at home, if I asked her about the promise she made to my mother to sponsor my education, she would tell me to keep quiet, calling me unprintable names. Her children told me categorically that they would implicate me the way they implicated one of their aunties, identified as Esther, who was stabbed in the chest, I was terrified by their words, that was what led to my disappearance from their house. “

After I left her house, I ran to Ijora, wandering about, I became homeless be- fore I met someone who I helped in selling food at her shop in Ijora. It was someone who came to that shop and noticed that the news was on the social media that I was missing, and I found my way back to Ore with the help of Obakpolor’s husband,” she explained. Court The mother, Mrs Rashidat Ajetomobi who was filled with joy after receiving a phone call from the Police Area Command in Ore that her missing daughter had been found, said she went to the court immedi- ately to inform the court about the latest development. Obakpolor was later picked up and has been arraigned before an Ore Chief Mag- istrate’s court for taking away a teenage girl from the parents under deceit and has been remanded.