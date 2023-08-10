Of Ministerial Appointments And Policy Direction

Going by the rising waves of intrigues, controversies and concerns raised over the recent nomination of ministers by the President Ahmed Tinubu- led administration some pertinent questions are being raised by concerned analysts. The first of such is whether the choices are driven by compensation for political jobbers, or in favour of seasoned technocrats; to retool the wob- bling economic situation in the country?

This comes against the background of the nomination of nine former state governors and of course, some former senators. The recycling of the same set of self-serving politicians, many of who have failed to deliver on their mandates to the people is worrisome. Secondly, concerns are also being raised over the nomination of 48 ministers – so far the highest number in the country since 1999 – at this precious time that calls for a drastic reduction in the cost of governance.

For instance, in advanced democracies such as the United States, the number of ministers stood at 15 before President Joe Biden added 10 – bringing the total to 25. In the United Kingdom (UK), it is 22. The figure in India is 29. These figures are instructive as they are in tandem with the prevailing, pro-people policies in their countries. Coming to the African continent, Ghana has 19 ministers, Egypt has 32. And the South African president saw the wisdom in reducing the number of ministers from 36 to 28.

So, why should President Tinubu choose 48 ministers? That is the million-naira question begging for credible answers. This should have been the best of times for the implementation of the recommendations by the Steve Oronsaye Committee, which suggested the merging of related ministries, departments and agencies to reduce the cost of governance. That brings us to the question of the lack of thorough thinking through and coordination that have so far characterised the policies of the current administration.

These include the hasty removal of fuel subsidy without palliatives and preparation for the consequences. There was also the anxiety over the increase in electricity tariff to that of tuition fees for the Federal Government universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, all of which have been put on hold, due to the public outrage that has trailed them.

Similarly, it was the obvious lack of thinking through and articulation of views and opinions, on the part of the decision makers that also led to the replacement of Maryam Shetty, after arriving at the National Assembly for screening. That Shetty saga has obviously de-branded the All Progressives Congress (APC) man- tra of renewed hope. Good image of credibility matters.

Beyond the fact that fears were raised by the media and concerned Nigerians because of the delay in the appointment of ministers as at 52 days close to the 60 days as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) the brand portfolio being projected to the public sphere is that of government of the political elite mainly for their self-aggrandizement. The implications of this situation is that when the ministers are brought on board for reasons other than experience and competence, the quality of advice from them would be on the adverse side.

The obnoxious factor of loyalty to the president at the expense of the people and the state will eventually tell on the quality of governance. In fact, the current administration should have learnt a lesson or two from the United States (US) that came up with the 1967 Anti-Nepotism Law. It forbids Federal Government officials from employing family members to certain government positions and the cabinet.

So, we were not surprised with the lack of proper screening of the former state governors and senators, who during the ministerial screening by the new set of senators were asked to take a bow and go! It would therefore amount to looking for diamonds in the desert, to expect inspiring performance from the former political helmsmen – and the fault is not theirs. Rather, the fundamental flaws of our variant of democracy, here in Nigeria, could be traced to the bloated federal centre with the enormous powers at the executive level.

Centripetal forces are therefore, skewed in that direction, which in most instances run at variance with the collective wishes of the people. To reappraise the elements of the dysfunctional political structure we currently run, and reduce the huge and unsustainable cost of governance, and channel such resources to meet the people’s needs has become an imperative. That is the onerous task before the Tinubu-led government, to be assisted of course, by the new set of ministers and advisers.