Of Governor Aliyu’s Agenda And Re-Election Bid

The nation’s electoral umpire has fixed March 6, 2027, for governorship and states assembly elections, and will soon blow the whistle to mark the start of electioneering campaigns ahead of the national polls.

Some 18 of 36 governors, including Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, would be seeking renewal of their respective mandates for another four years. For these first-term governors, the opposition candidates and independent voters would be focusing on their performance records during the campaign stumps.

Ideally, those who performed very well, like Dr Aliyu, should have an easy ride to a second tenure, but those who failed woefully in their first outing should not be rewarded with a tenure renewal to continue with their display of executive incompetence. High performing governors like Aliyu would be quite glad if the opposition forces would accept to base their campaign pitches strictly on issues related to the social and economic progress of the people.

Unfortunately, when opposition forces see clearly that the sitting governor has performed so well, and that it would be impossible to convince the voters to dump a tested, trusted and result oriented incumbent, they often resort to dirty campaign tactics. They conjure and launch acrimonious attacks, indulge in character assassination and throw needless jabs just to foul the waters.

But the average voter in the state is now sophisticated enough to distinguish between the shining light under Aliyu and the thick darkness of the Aminu Tambuwal era. In the best interest of the state and its citizens, the opposition candidates must be compelled by popular opinion to allow the 2027 campaigns to focus strictly on issues that really affect the social and economic progress of the people.

Whatever happens, the stellar achievements of Governor Aliyu, based on the strategically formulated, and faithfully implemented, 9-Point Smart Agenda, has armed the All Progressives Congress (APC), with strong campaign points that would easily guarantee gubernatorial victory at the polls.

Beyond the anticipated easy victory in 2027, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu has etched his name in gold as a leader who has successfully translated his vision of progressive governance (enshrined in the 9-Point Agenda) to a physical reality that everyone can see or feel.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Aliyu has systematically delivered results on inclusive development, demonstrating that purposeful leadership can uplift lives, unlock human potential, and revive the economic and social fortunes of a people.

Rooted in a deep commitment to inclusivity, equity, and shared prosperity, Governor Aliyu’s smart agenda blueprint has left indelible marks in each priority area of education, healthcare, water supply, agriculture, security, youth empowerment, local government autonomy, religious affairs, and economy, revealing an extraordinary transformation that touches every corner of the state. In education the Aliyu administration has invested heavily in infrastructure and human capital with purpose and scale.

Having placed education at the forefront of his development strategy, and recognizing that no society can progress without a knowledgeable, skilled, and empowered citizenry, his administration has committed an unprecedented portion of the state annual budgets to education, allocating 25 of the 2025 budget to the knowledge sector.

This significant budgetary allocation, above some national and international benchmarks, has undoubtedly strengthened the school system and boosted learning outcomes. Under his watch hundreds of primary and secondary schools have been renovated or constructed, improving learning environments for students across urban and rural communities. Qualified teachers have been recruited and empowered through continuous professional development programs.

Initiatives such as the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) have enhanced school facilities with improved classrooms, sanitation, and boreholes, and have prioritized access for adolescent girls. Instructional materials have been supplied, examination fees paid, and scholarship schemes expanded to ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of resources.

Tertiary institutions have not been left out, as they have seen renewed investment, restoration of courses, and the refurbishment of infrastructure, creating environments that support higher learning and economic competitiveness.

These bold moves have not only increased enrolment but also restored hope in the education system, positioning Sokoto State as a model for human capital development in northern Nigeria. In healthcare, the administration has focused on improving access and saving lives.

Substantial investments in this sector have led to significant revitalization under Governor Aliyu’s leadership. Many primary healthcare centers have been rehabilitated, new general hospitals are underway, and maternal care services have been made free for pregnant women, a milestone that ensures vulnerable populations have access to quality care without financial barriers.

Partnerships with development organizations have delivered additional healthcare infrastructure and equipment to bolster frontline services. Beyond the provision of physical facilities, routine immunization and preventive health campaigns have been strengthened, reducing disease burden and improving child health outcomes.

Also, social welfare programmes in the health sector, including increased monthly cash transfers for persons living with disabilities, have expanded safety nets for vulnerable citizens. By prioritizing healthcare, the Aliyu administration is building healthier communities, an essential foundation for robust economic participation and societal well-being.

In the 9-Point Agenda blueprint, water supply shares a pride of place with education, health and other priority sectors. This is understandable because access to safe and reliable water has been a long-standing challenge in the state.

Governor Aliyu has tackled this headon, completing major township water schemes and expanding water supply infrastructure across multiple local government areas Notable achievements in the water supply sector include: The completion of a 40-milliongallon water project that has brought relief to communities long plagued by water scarcity; the rehabilitation and activation of water intake facilities to ensure steady and potable water delivery; investments in additional water machinery and expansion of distribution networks to underserved rural communities.

These efforts have not only improved the availability of potable water for humans and animals, but also reduced the occurrence of water borne diseases.

Quite importantly also, it has reduced the burden on women and children who traditionally bear the responsibility of fetching water, enabling them to participate more fully in education and economic activities.