Of Cartels And Disruption Of Socio-Economic Life, Politics

The ordinary English definition of ‘cartel’ is an organisation purposed to limit or even eliminate competition and fix price. The usage of cartel therefore applies to a wide range of human affairs, especially trade, professions, occupations, politics and crimes.

Cartel’s original usage was in economic terms when those that formed it purposed it to limit competition in trade to determine and control price. Cartel and Cartelisation may begin as a lawful enterprise or activity and thereon grow into the realm of criminality.

There being a thin line that separates cartels and legitimate causes, civilized nations eschew cartelism of any kind and discourage it. The early period of introducing Nigeria into the economic sphere of European capitalist system left in its thrails the formation of a vicious cartel and cartelization of trade especially in the Oil Rivers Protectorate which covered the present Niger Delta and Southeast geopolitical zones. We can skip the slave trade era when various criminal traders formed a cartel that tried to limit competition thereby controlling price of slaves.

The slave trade cartels instigated the various communal wars, slave-raids and terrorrelated activities to keep the supply of slaves for export to Europe and America unending. After the abolition of slavery, the trade in legitimate produce such as palm oil and other crops became the staples of legitimate trade. In the Oil Rivers Protectorate, there arose the “Palm Oil Ruffians” whose activities destabilised the region and threw it into unmanageable turmoil and destabilisation of the governance and cultural system. These “Palm Oil Ruffians” became uncontrollable outlaws that broke law and order.

It was largely due to the activities of these commercial bucaneers that one of their notorious members called George Taubman Goldie commissioned a corporate entity to coalesce the competitors into one single commercial combine. By a series of buy-outs and forced mergers, he achieved the formation of the Royal Niger Company which he chartered through the goodwill of some political heavyweights in London.

With the Royal Niger Company, Goldie now knighted as Sir George Taubman Goldie formed a cartel with a governmental licence to trade, secure and administer the entire region stretching from Niger Delta through Igbo land to the Middlebelt. The Royal Niger Company as operated by Goldie turned out to be the worst cartel ever in the Bights of Benin and Biafra as it carried out wars of anexation, exercised trade monopoly and limited the freedoms of the people as could be seen in the kidnap, exile and eventual death of King Jaja of Opobo who challenged it.

The attrocities committed by Sir Goldie’s Royal Niger Company were so heinous and unspeakable that he forbade any form of historical documentation of his activities such as biography or acrchival entries. Of course, his constabulry force formed with Captain Frederick Lugard, a ‘soldier-of-fortune’ as the commander who despoiled and devastated the commities and denuded them of life that a royal commission of inquiry condemned the company and its officers.

It was this vile history that gave birth to Nigeria as a country. Cartels have no beneficial usage for the society as could be seen in its deployment in trade, crime and politics. Trade as earlier mentioned could be in legitimate goods such as petroleum (crude oil) by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which limits production and fix oil prices by its members. It could also be used in trading in illegal products such as narcotics, human beings, currencies and arms.

The various cartels in South America, Europe and America in diverse products and humans are subjects of international concerns such as the narcotics trade coordinated in Mexico and other South American countries as depicted by the recent El-Mencho’s cartel recently bursted that caused no mean trouble for that country. It is easy and quite misleading to think of cartels as being only related or practised on products and services alone. The worst form of cartel and cartelisation is its deployment into politics and governance culture.

As stated earlier, the formation of Nigeria and its political culture are products of cartel and cartelisation, and as a result, Nigeria has remained an incoherent behemoth, impoverished and turbulent society racked by poverty, crmes and diseases. The people are rendered powerless to resist all forms of enslavement and draconian rule. The present political system in Nigeria took its root from the Royal Niger Company organic essence of trading monopoly to make profits for special interests.

The security system, politics and administration as handed over from Sir George Taubman Goldie to his Chief Security Officer in the person of Lord Lugard, whom Britain chose in 1900 to midwive Nigeria and his mandate was the subjugation and exploitation of Nigeria. Preview the politics, security and administration from 1862 conquest and rule over Lagos and the anexation of Lower and Upper Niger and conquest of Sokoto Caliphate and formation of Nigeria in 1914 and there is no difference from the present system and past constitutional framework and political system.

There is no difference between British colonial rule from the Independence era or the military rule from the present 1999 Constitution era politics and governance. Look closely and you see cartels in the various political parties that seized power as the NPC’s 1960s, NPN’s 1979-1983, the PDP’s 1999-2015 and the APC- Buhari/ Tinubu did and still doing now. Cartels are easy to form but difficult to eliminate, as shown in Ghana and Nigeria.

Nigeria’s cartelisation of politics and governance is still ongoing but Ghana through Jerry Rawlings revolution destroyed Ghana’s cartelisation of politics and governance when his 1984 revolution supplanted Britishinstituted neocolonial cartelised politics and government with people-oriented and rule based legal order, politics and governement. It is hoped that Nigeria will grow tired of cartelised politics and government and by popular revolution replace the present cartel-based politics and governement with rule-based politics and governement.