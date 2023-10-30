Of advertising industry reform and the nation’s economy

Nigerians, especially those who were schooled in the art of marketing and communications heaved a sigh of relief two years ago that Nigeria’s creative community had finally gotten off the hook of modern imperialism when the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) embarked on a move towards sanitisation and enforcement of global best practice in the nation’s advertising industry. But currently, the noble idea to rescue the economy, appears to be drifting away due to the pecuniary interests of some individuals and organisations, who have consistently benefitted from the irregulari- ties and poor regulation of the past. Leading the campaign to frustrate the move and return advertising to the old order is the Advertisers Association of Nigeria – a body of mostly multinational firms.

Their opposition was initially through a subtle campaign to blackmail ARCON to submission. However, when the group and its backers realised that the Federal Government was not yielding to all their campaigns of calumny, they threatened to drag ARCON and the government to court to reverse the reform. Last week, ADVAN dared ARCON and the Federal Government and filed a suit to challenge the reform. Since last week when the ADVAN President, Osamede Uwubanmwen, announced that his association had finally dragged the Federal Government to court, many questions have been asked on why the Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), which appears a laudable step towards unbundling a promising industry, is being targeted for expulsion. Could it be AISOP on media rates deregulation that points out that no sector of the indus- try should cap or determine what media houses should charge as media advert rates, going forward? Could it be an area that compels advertisers and agencies to accord Nigerian media houses the same mutual respect they accord foreign media, operating in Nigeria and align with best practices? Perhaps it’s AISOP’s position on credit policy which recommends, in line with best practices, that payment for media and other advertisement services should be done within 45 days. But of course, there is a caveat here that payment after 45 days will attract interest at prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria interest rates. It was also stated that advertisers and agencies should honour advertising and marketing communications invoices politely and that all parties must be transparent in their dealings. A critical look at the issue at hand reveals a strategic gang up against the country’s economy at a time drivers of the economy are struggling hard to protect local businesses and promote local content. But seriously speaking, to many Nigerians, the position being taken by ADVAN is like a deliberate attempt to provoke and foment trouble in the land.

If our local Marcom industry is put side by side with what is obtainable in another clime, it’s like Nigeria is enduring where she should act and protect her economy. The popular proverb: “what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander ” aptly captures the relationship between agencies and clients in some countries compared to our experience in this part of the world. For instance, Nigerian brands are currently among the most advertised brands on the Cable News Network (CNN) and other global media platforms but their appearances on these platforms come with strict adherence to the media rate and payment regulation of not only the global platforms but the coun- tries where they operate from. Before an ad can appear on CNN, the advertiser must have paid not only before placement but also in dollar currency. The issue we should deal with here is whether the Nigerian brands on CNN for instance adhere to these conditions or not.

But sadly, in Nigeria, the Federal Govern- ment through ARCON is simply asking for 45 days and payment in naira not in dollars, despite the fact that the Nigeria’s naira has lost a lot of value yet some 5th columnists, acting for their global paymasters think the best thing to do is to ‘kill’ the industry that would have served as a veritable vehicle to boost the economy. Personally, I’m bothered that a stakehold- er like the ADVAN President, Uwubanmwen, is perhaps being used to scuttle a progressive move. Of course, many have argued that as a commercial director of Biogenerics Limited, the ADVAN boss sees his current move as a desperate move to satisfy two masters; his backers in ADVAN and most importantly his foreign employers. This argument may be too difficult to be dismissed considering the fact that Biogenerics, where he works, has an history of consistent engagement of foreign communications firms and ADVAN, on the other hand, has never hidden the fact that its major objective is to protect foreign interests, over and above any other industry or national interests. ––Salangiwa, a marketing professional, writes from Abuja