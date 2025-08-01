OECD-FAO: Nigeria Projected To Increase Cereal Production By 2.7mt

A new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (OECDFAO Agricultural Outlook 2025–2034) has revealed that Nigeria is projected to increase its cereal output by an estimated 2.7 million metric tonnes over the next decade if the challenges, problems and constraints facing cereal farming production can be ended by the Federal Government.

Indeed, the OECD-FAO findings indicated that the increase is attributed to rising domestic demand for staple foods and consistent improvements in crop yields.

Agriculture in Nigeria is characterized by small holdings, low capitalization and low yield per unit of land. So, cereals are the major dietary energy supplier all over the world and particularly in Nigeria.

In most part of Africa, cereals supply about 80 per cent of the energy requirements. Major cereals produced in Nigeria include rice, sorghum, maize, sugar cane and pear millet.

They are the mostly grown in the savannah agro ecological zone of the country.

However, factors militating their level of productivity include climatic factors (rainfall, temperature and solar radiation), edaphic factors, migration, government policies, use of local varieties, predominance of weeds, pest and diseases and the scourge of HIV/AID.

The report, jointly published by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, and cited by New Telegraph, offers a global analysis of agricultural and fish commodity markets.

Nigeria was named alongside India (+4.1 million tonnes) and Ethiopia (+3.2 million tonnes) as top contributors to the projected global growth in cereal production.

This trend is driven by continued dependence on staple crops and the pressure to meet the needs of Nigeria’s expanding population.

The report also projected that global cereal consumption will remain concentrated, with 48 to 65 percent occurring in the top five consumer countries of each commodity by 2034.

For Nigeria, the growth in cereal production is closely tied to rising incomes and increased feed demand, particularly for maize, which is expected to dedicate up to 50 per cent of its total consumption to livestock feed.

Increased feed demand across Asia is also expected to influence global trends, accounting for 56 per cent of the overall rise in feed consumption due to rapid expansion of livestock sectors.

While the outlook for cereal production is positive, the report warned of several challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

These include volatile global commodity prices, driven by inflation, exchange rate fluctuations, and ex treme weather events.

The report stressed the importance of sustainable agricultural practices in addressing environmental concerns, with productivity gains expected to reduce the carbon intensity of cereal production.

Nigeria is seen as a country that could benefit from such gains, particularly through investments in biotechnology, mechanisation, and precision agriculture all of which are critical to improving efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, the report under – scored the significance of international trade in ensuring food security. Nigeria, along with the broader sub-Saharan African region, is projected to experience a 55 percent increase in net imports of basic food commodities by 2034.

This trend reflects the region’s growing dependence on global markets to bridge domestic supply gaps.

However, the outlook noted that global trade can also advance sustainability goals by enabling the reallocation of production to more efficient regions helping reduce emissions and improve food system resilience.

This, solving Nigeria cereal problems is an indirect and powerful approach to alleviate poverty and improve the standard of living for Nigeria farmers.

There is the need to have a systematic collaborative research to find solution to the problems posed. The government should be consistent in its agriculture policies such as provision of credit facilities, ban on importation of cereal crops and subsidizing agricultural inputs.

Rice was one of the priority crops in the scheme and is ranked after wheat and maize in terms of worldwide production. It is among the most important cereal grain crops grown and marketed in Nigeria.

According to World Bank (1991), urban household derived 33 per cent of their cereal based calories from rice and rice purchases represent a major part of cash expenditure on cereal.

Market structure refers to those characteristics of the market organization that are likely to affect the behavior and performance of firms such as the number of sellers, the extent of knowledge about each other’s action, the degree of freedom of entry and the degree of product differentiation.

Low yield of arable crops is a common occurrence in most production systems in the humid tropics, identified factors associated with this include incidences of pests and diseases, weed infestations, and low inherent soil fertility.

Further aggravated by high rate of mineralization of organic matter due to high temperature and humidity; as well as torrential rainfall leading to high rate of erosion and leaching.