Odyssey Of An Ijaw King: Who Is After Timipre Sylva?

Nigeria’s political landscape has seldom been short of drama, yet the recent events surrounding former Bayelsa State Governor and erstwhile Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, have struck many as profoundly unsettling.

Over the past fortnight, a flurry of speculative reports has linked him to an alleged coup plot; claims that remain unsubstantiated. His Maitama residence in Abuja was reportedly raided by security operatives, and two close aides, his brother who also serves as his domestic assistant, Mr. Paga Sylva, and his police orderly, Inspector Reuben Ayuba, were arrested. A driver, Mr. Sunday, was also detained but has since been released.

The detentions have provoked concern, not merely for their political overtones but for what they suggest about the fragility of power and justice in the country’s contemporary landscape. To understand Sylva’s current travails, one must return to the origins of his political odyssey. When the All Progressives Congress (APC) was first conceived, it found few friends in Bayelsa.

The party was mocked as the “Hausa party” alien, northern, and antithetical to Ijaw identity. Yet Sylva, against all odds, took up the task of building it. In 2013, when political self-preservation dictated silence, he invested his own resources, reputation, and resolve to anchor the APC in the creeks and communities of his native state.

It was an act not of convenience, but of conviction. The results came in waves. Under Sylva’s stewardship, the APC achieved a remarkable transformation. By 2019, it held seven seats in the State Assembly, two in the House of Representatives, and one of three Senatorial positions.

That same year, the party famously won the Bayelsa governorship, a victory that was later upturned by a Supreme Court judgment. Even so, 2019 is remembered among party loyalists as the golden year of the Bayelsa APC; a moment when courage momentarily triumphed over cynicism.

Yet where success appears, rivalry follows. In the wake of these achievements, a quiet and corrosive contest began to fester within the ranks. Once a party ally, one of his closest men was said to have embarked on a campaign to weaken Sylva’s standing and claim the party’s leadership for himself.

Those close to the scene recall whispers of dissent, subtle recruitment, and the patient building of a faction aimed at undoing the unity Sylva had built. Ambition, as it so often does, became the party’s undoing. Despite these internal storms, Sylva’s hold on the grassroots endured.

His charisma and record of delivery kept the party’s base intact. But his close ally’s faction persisted in its challenge, with many accusing it of undermining the party in successive elections. There were murmurs that in the 2023 presidential contest, the bigwig and some of his followers quietly lent their sympathies to the opposition’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, rather than to the APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the eventual victor.

Today, as whispers of new alignments swirl and Governor Douye Diri’s alleged courtship of Abuja deepens, observers believe the long rivalry has reached its crescendo. With the minister sensing an opportunity to consolidate influence, it appears Sylva has once again become the target of political manoeuvres. This time, cloaked in national intrigue.

While some suggest that the recent clampdown bears the faint nod of higher authorities, most Bayelsa watchers agree that the real machinery of his ordeal lies within his opponents’ camp and its newfound allies. Yet on the ground, the story is starkly different.

Among the rank and file of the APC in Bayelsa, Sylva remains a symbol of sacrifice and endurance. To countless members, he is still the leader, the man who carried the party through years of derision and danger. For those now basking in the comfort of federal access, it would be wise to remember that political fortunes are transient. The spirit of Sylv and the loyalty he commands, continues to hover over Bayelsa’s political waters.

It is no secret that Chief Sylva is an open and ardent enthusiast of President Tinubu. It is therefore bitterly ironic that many of those now assailing him in Bayelsa are individuals whose affection for the President is, at best, opportunistic.

Those who seek to weaken Sylva may in time find out they have wounded something far larger — the fragile faith of ordinary Nigerians who still believe politics can be anchored on principle. Still, hope endures. Nigeria’s history has a way of reclaiming its better angels.

Truth, though delayed, seldom remains buried. Many pray that this Ijaw son will not be made to walk the same tragic path as the late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, another Bayelsa leader consumed by the politics of vengeance. For now, the odyssey continues.

The waves are rough, but the Ijaw king is no stranger to turbulent seas. If history has taught anything, it is that tides turn and that those who row against truth eventually find themselves adrift. Preye Belemo, a Political Analyst writes in from Yenagoa.