ODWI Urges Governments To Protect Sex Workers, Provide Access To Healthcare

Stakeholders, civil society groups, and government representatives gathered in Lagos as the Ohotu Diamond Women Initiative (ODWI) have called on authorities to strengthen protection and expand access to healthcare for sex workers during the commemoration of International Sex Workers’ Day.

The event, themed “Rights, Dignity, Health & Justice for Sex Workers – Nothing about Us without Us,” was held on March 4 at the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Council Hall in Lagos. The programme was organised by ODWI with support from Amplify Change and brought together representatives from government ministries, civil society organisations, the media, and members of the sex worker community.

At the event, ODWI urged the government to ensure stronger legal protection for sex workers, address violence and discrimination, and guarantee access to stigma-free healthcare services. The organisation said such steps are necessary to safeguard the health, safety, and human rights of thousands of women engaged in sex work.

Presenting the organisation’s project, titled “Advocating for Reproductive Rights: Ensuring Access to Healthcare and Choice,” the Project Coordinator of ODWI, Dr. Margaret Onah-Nnang, said the initiative was designed to address the challenges faced by female sex workers in Lagos State.

According to her, ODWI conducted brothel mapping and community consultations in Agege and Ifako-Ijaiye which revealed widespread stigma and barriers faced by sex workers in accessing healthcare and reporting violence. “We found women who are strong and resilient, yet they face daily stigma in health facilities,” she said.

“Many fear reporting violence because of harassment or discrimination. There are also gaps in knowledge about sexual and reproductive health rights and systemic barriers preventing access to safe and respectful healthcare.” Dr. Onah-Nnang explained that the project focuses on three major pillars: community empowerment, stakeholder engagement, and policy advocacy. Under the initiative, peer educators drawn from the sex worker community have been trained to lead awareness campaigns in brothels and hotspots on reproductive health, legal rights, and reporting channels for violence.

She noted that ODWI is advocating non-discriminatory healthcare access, improved response systems for violence against sex workers, increased legal literacy, and stronger collaboration between government institutions and communitybased organisations. “We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for equal protection,” she said. “Sex workers are mothers, daughters, caregivers, and citizens. Their health affects public health, and their safety strengthens community safety.”

The Executive Director of ODWI, Imabong Abraham, also emphasised the need for greater recognition of the humanity and rights of sex workers. “International Sex Workers’ Day reminds us that we are all human,” she said. “We are women, mothers, daughters, and sisters. Our mission is to ensure access to healthcare, protection from violence, and economic empowerment for sex workers.” She added that the global observance of the day demonstrates solidarity among sex workers worldwide who continue to advocate for dignity, safety, and recognition of their rights.

Globally, sex worker organisations mark International Sex Workers’ Day to demand improved working conditions, access to healthcare services, and the protection of their rights. ODWI said its advocacy aligns with these global movements which seek to amplify the voices of sex workers and promote policies that safeguard their wellbeing.

At the Lagos event, representatives from government agencies expressed support for the protection of human rights and the need for inclusive policies. Adeniji Adenike, Director of Domestic Violence at the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), said the ministry recognises the dignity and rights of all individuals, including sex workers. “Every individual, regardless of their occupation, deserves respect, protection, and equal access to justice and opportunity,” she said.

“Their voices matter and their lived experiences must be part of conversations that shape policies and social life.” Also speaking, Abimbola Aboade, an Assistant Justice Councilor, representing the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to justice and fairness. “The Ministry of Justice understands that we are a major stakeholder in the enforcement and upholding of the rights of all women, including sex workers,” she said.

“We remain committed to promoting justice, equality, and fairness.” Other participants at the programme included Ayodele Olukemi of the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Ngozi Nwosu-Juba of Vision Spring Initiatives. Participants concluded the event by calling for sustained dialogue between government agencies, law enforcement authorities, and community organisations to address stigma, strengthen legal protection, and ensure sex workers can access healthcare and justice without fear. Organisers said the programme marks a step toward building partnerships that promote dignity, health, and equal rights for all.