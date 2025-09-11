ODWI Leads Awareness Walk On Safer Choices For Women’s Health

Agege Under Bridge in Lagos was unusually alive during a rally/walk recently, as dozens of women, many of them commercial sex workers, marched with banners and placards boldly declaring: “Sexual and Reproductive Health is a Human Right” and “My Body, My Right, My Choice.”

The Ohotu Diamond Women Initiative (ODWI), a sex worker-led organisation, staged the rally with support from Amplify Change.

Themed “Advocating for Reproductive Rights: Ensuring Access to Healthcare and Choice,” the walk stretched from Agege to Ogba in Lagos State, attracting onlookers, community leaders and passers-by who received information, education, and communication (IEC) materials on sexual and reproductive health.

For Dr. Mrs. Margaret Onah-Nnang, Project Coordinator of ODWI, the walk was not just about visibility, but survival. “Sexual and reproductive health are human rights,” she said, addressing participants before the rally. “Every woman has the right to decide when and how many children to have.

Family planning saves lives. Unsafe abortion is a leading cause of death for women, yet it is preventable. No woman should lose her life because of bad information or lack of support.”

She explained that female sex workers face unique risks—unprotected sex, unintended pregnancies, and HIV infections—yet, through informed choices, they can protect themselves and their clients.

“In every brothel we work with, we enforce the rule: ‘No Condom, No Sex.’ Any customer who refuses protection should be turned away. Your health and your life matter more,” Onah-Nnang emphasised.

The project, which has reached over 20 local government areas in Lagos, goes beyond awareness. ODWI also offers HIV testing in brothels in collaboration with the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency and links women who test positive to treatment.

“We don’t allow our members to stay without being conscious of their health,” Onah-Nnang added.

For many participants, the rally was empowering. “Most women don’t know their rights on sexual reproductive health,” said Moshood Afusat, ODWI Ambassador in Agege.

“Many attempt unsafe abortions at home, risking bleeding or even death. We are out here to raise awareness that safe services exist and family planning is key.”

From the perspective of The Challenge Initiative (TCI), which partnered with the ODWI on the rally/walk, supporting ODWI was natural. “Family planning is central to reproductive health,” said Titilola Sherif, Demand Generation Technical Support Lead for TCI.

“Women should have access to different methods—pills, injectables, implants, IUDs—and most importantly, they should make their own choices. When women can plan their families, they can plan their futures.”

The rally also carried broader public health implications. Imabong Abraham, Executive Director of ODWI, explained: “Unsafe abortion is claiming lives unnecessarily. Life is too important for a woman to gamble with.

Every woman has the right to say, ‘This is my body, my choice.’ By promoting safe services and family planning, we can reduce maternal deaths and improve women’s health outcomes.”

As the women sang and distributed leaflets through Agege’s busy streets, their message was clear: informed choices save lives. In a society where stigma often silences conversations on sexuality, these women—once pushed to the margins—are taking centre stage to advocate for safer, healthier futures for all women.