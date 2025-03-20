Oduwole, Sterling One Foundation Advocate Gender Equality

Share

Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Zuriel Oduwole and Sterling One Foundation have emphasised the need for gender equality and youth empowerment.

They stated this during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor’s Office, where discussions focused on sustained action in creating opportunities for young leaders.

At just 22 years old, Oduwole is the youngest Nigerian ever nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and the first to be recognised in this category.

Her global advocacy in education, gender equality, and youth inclusion has influenced policies and engaged key decision-makers across multiple countries.

Sterling One Foundation, through its investment in social impact across critical sectors, has mainstreamed gender equality and women’s empowerment across all its initiatives, ensuring that young women and girls have access to the resources, platforms, and opportunities needed to thrive.

Speaking on the Foundation’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, highlighted the importance of telling African stories and driving impact through intentional programming, while also reflecting on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action.

Ibekwe said: “At Sterling One Foundation, we are intentional about tell – ing African stories that reflect the strength and potential of our people.

This is evident in our focus areas and programming, where we have deliberately mainstreamed gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“This aligns with the call to ‘Accelerate Action’ this International Women’s Day, reinforcing the urgency of breaking barriers for women and girls.

“We are proud of Zuriel Oduwole for amplifying these values on the global stage, and we remain committed to creating an environment where young changemakers, especially women and girls, have the support and opportunities they need to lead and succeed.”

During the visit, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recognized Oduwole’s contributions and her historic Nobel Peace Prize nomination, describing it as a milestone for Nigeria and the African continent.

