Oduwole, Bosun, NSA, Others To Speak At NIPSS, PBDC Leadership Course

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Professor Ayo Omotayo and others are expected to speak at the 2025 leadership course in Data Mining and Geospatial Intelligence by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in conjunction with Peace Building Development Consult (PBDC) in Abuja

Others expected are the Director General, Department of State Services, Adeola Ajayi; National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Matthew Adepoju; CEO of Bank of Industry, Olasupo Olusi; Chairman, Justice Group, Ayodele Aderinwale; Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao; Chief of Defence Space Administration, AVM Lanre Ibrahim; Hydrographer of the Federation, Rear Admiral AO Olugbode; Chairman, Nigeria Commodities Exchange, Mr Anthony Atuche; Executive Director, Peace Building Development Consult; and Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command; Major. Gen AA Ayannuga

While noting that the event will take place at the Defense Space Administration in Abuja between January 20 to 22, 2025, The Executive Director of PBDC said the Course will equip leaders with advanced tools for a data-driven future.

This was just as he noted that the program is organised following the success of the 2024 course committed to exposing leaders and experts to the vastly underutilized national resources, strategies, and cutting-edge technologies available for geospatial intelligence and geolocation.

Kayode stated that the participants will gain actionable insights into leveraging cutting-edge technologies like GIS, remote sensing, and geospatial intelligence for national security and economic development.

According to him, They will explore innovative data-gathering techniques, predictive analytics, and spatial data applications while addressing challenges such as space technology, cybersecurity, fragmented data systems, and infrastructure gaps.

Touching on what is New in 2025, He pointed to Advanced Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in order to unlock smarter and faster decision-making.

The ED highlighted Marine GIS in order for them to tap into Nigeria’s blue economy for growth and sustainability, adding that there will be Cybersecurity Innovations so as to safeguard satellite and digital infrastructures and Web Intelligence.

