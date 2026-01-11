It is another major win for women in the professional sphere as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last week appointed Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School. The appointment, which takes effect from January 10, 2026, is for a four-year term.

Dr Odusote, 54, is currently the Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus. Her appointment makes her the first woman to head the Nigerian Law School since its establishment in 1962.

She will succeed the current Director-General, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose tenure expires on January 9, 2026, after eight years of service.

From January 10, Dr Odusote will oversee the administration of the 14 campuses of the Nigerian Law School across the country; a responsibility that demands extensive experience and competence, qualities she is widely acknowledged to possess, having served as Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus.

Dr Odusote obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. She also earned a Master of Laws (LL.M) degree from the same institution, specialising in company and commercial law.

She later obtained a PhD in Law from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, with research interests in public law and the administration of justice.

She joined the Nigerian Law School in 2001 as a lecturer and has since served in various capacities, including Head of the Academic Department, Director of Academics, and Head of Campus.

During her career, she was also a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom. Dr Odusote has published extensively in reputable local and international law journals and has presented papers at numerous legal education conferences.

She has equally served on committees of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association.

The appointment of Mrs Olugbemisola Odusote as the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School marks a historic turning point in Nigeria’s legal education and judicial development.

For an institution that has, for over six decades, shaped the professional destiny of Nigerian lawyers, her emergence represents not only a change in leadership, but also a powerful statement on inclusion, competence, and the evolving face of leadership in Nigeria’s legal sector.

Since its establishment in 1962, the Nigerian Law School has remained the final gateway to the legal profession, producing generations of lawyers who have gone on to become judges, senior advocates, legislators, academics, and policymakers.

Despite the increasing presence of women in the legal profession, the institution had never been led by a woman until now.

Dr Odusote’s appointment therefore shatters a long-standing glass ceiling and inspires renewed confidence among female legal practitioners and students nationwide.

Importantly, Olugbemisola Odusote is not a symbolic appointment. She is the product of years of dedication, professionalism, and deep institutional knowledge.

Having risen through the ranks within the Nigerian Law School system, she has earned respect for her administrative competence, academic depth, and unwavering commitment to discipline and excellence.

Colleagues describe her as a meticulous administrator with a clear understanding of the challenges facing legal education in Nigeria; from overcrowded campuses and infrastructural constraints to the need to align with evolving global standards in legal training.

Her long-standing experience within the system places her in a strong position to drive reforms that are both practical and sustainable.

In a profession traditionally dominated by men at the highest levels, Dr Odusote’s appointment reflects a broader shift in Nigeria’s socio-professional landscape.

It reinforces the growing consensus that leadership should be based on merit rather than gender.

Her emergence sends a powerful message to young female lawyers and law students that the highest levels of institutional leadership are attainable.

Beyond inspiration, it challenges entrenched stereotypes about women’s leadership capacity, particularly within conservative professional institutions.

As Director-General, Dr Odusote assumes office at a time when the Nigerian Law School faces increasing pressure to adapt to contemporary realities.

Issues such as curriculum reform, digital learning, ethical standards, and infrastructural development are central to ongoing conversations about the future of legal education in Nigeria.

She will be responsible for the institution’s overall academic leadership, administrative management, and strategic direction across all campuses.

She will also serve as a key liaison between the Law School, the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers, and the Nigerian Bar Association.

Stakeholders expect her leadership to prioritise efficiency, transparency, and innovation, while preserving the discipline and rigour for which the Nigerian Law School is renowned.

There is also strong anticipation that she will deepen collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association, the Council of Legal Education, and the judiciary to ensure that graduates are better prepared for modern legal practice.

Beyond policy and administration, Dr Olugbemisola Odusote’s appointment stands as a symbolic victory for gender equity in Nigeria’s public institutions.

It reflects a gradual but steady movement toward inclusiveness and merit-based leadership. As she settles into office, expectations are high, but so is confidence in her ability to deliver.

History will remember her not only as the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, but also as a trailblazer whose leadership helped redefine what is possible for women in Nigeria’s legal profession.

In breaking the ice, Olugbemisola Odusote has opened the door for many others to follow; and, in doing so, has written her name boldly into the annals of Nigeria’s legal history