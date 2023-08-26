Odusanwo to Ade-John: Reposition Tourism Ministry to Offer Purposeful Leadership

As the newly appointed Minister for the new Tourism Ministry, Ms Lola Ade-John, settles into her new role, the national President of Institute for Tourism Professional of Nigeria (ITPN), Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo, has charged her on beating a path from the old by charting a new course for the ministry and tourism in the country. Odusanwo gave this charge in a thank you letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinu- bu, for heeding the calls of the tourism operators and others to have a stand-alone ministry for tourism.

While also congratulating Ade-John on her new role, he stated that, ‘‘industry players and critical stakeholders in the sector look up to the minister to run the affairs of the ministry with that ‘orchestra-conductor’ relationship with the objective of re-positioning the ministry as a viable government body for purposeful leadership, guidance and direction, functional policy formulations, and implementable high-tech solutions that will create the enabling environment for operators of the industry at both public and private sector levels to thrive.’’

Commending Tinubu for this action, he said, ‘‘the industry never had it this good for a stand-alone tourism not attached with any burden of responsibility except tourism and tourism alone,’’ adding that, ‘‘the government has really taken the bull by the horns in becoming the unifying and rallying point for all private sector operators in the sector to look up to for the provision of better policy directives and the provision of necessary infrastructure for Nigeria to be transformed into a compelling, highly competitive and preferred destination.’’

Odusanwo therefore urged the minister to bring her vast wealth of experience as an IT specialist and astute finance and resource manager to bear in running the ministry so that the country can fully tap and benefit from the enormous socio-economic potentials of the nation’s tourism resources. He said Nigeria is greatly endowed with huge tourism potentials waiting to be tapped, tasking Ade-John to see her appointment as a clarion call to grow and develop the country’s tourism resources via the creative application of modern technology which is capable of generating great revenue, creating job opportunities, fighting poverty and revamping the ailing national economy.’’

He further stated that while the private sector operators are the orchestra in their respective fields of callings, government remains the conductor providing the sense of vision, coordinating competitive marketing intelligence, the executional insights and the ability to bring members of the orchestra together to achieve the desired national goals that the tourism industry stands to offer. ‘‘The call for a stand-alone tourism ministry has been on for a very long time now, but coming to the rescue with the creation of the Tourism Ministry by the administration of President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, it is hoped that the Renewed Hope Agenda of his Government will truly breath a renewed hope in the Nigerian tourism industry for better performance in the nation’s socio-economic facet’,’ he disclosed.

Odusanwo also noted that the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria as the nation’s premier professional awarding body in tourism, hospitality and related trades, will continue to ensure high level of competent professional practices in the industry as well as put in check the wanton and unwholesome infiltration and practices of quacks within the professional folds of the industry. He then called on all critical stakeholders and key players in the industry to instill professional competence in their operations and rally round most diligently to support the new Minister in the successful administration of the ministry that will ensure better results and greater outcome for the industry and for the good of the country.