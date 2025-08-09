Odusanwo Tasks Newly Inducted Fellows On Professionalism, Standards

The President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo, has charged the newly inducted fellows of the Institute on the importance of ethics, professionalism and standard, noting that the Institute is a responsible organise which thrives on the true essence of good conduct.

Therefore, he urged them to be good ambassadors by living up to the ideals and principles of the Institute, which among others are: promoting professional excellence, exhibiting high level of discipline and exemplary leadership traits.

Odusanwo at the induction ceremony held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for the 20 inductees, stated that the occasion marks a significant milestone in recognition of the valuable contributions of the inductees within the travel tourism, hospitality and allied trades.

He said that the Institute was pleased to welcome such a talented group of individuals into the esteemed fellowship of the Institute, noting that their selection was based on professionalism, demonstration of exceptional commitment to advancing the field of tourism and undeniable contributions to enriching the industry for the nation’s socio-economic growth and development.

The President’s address further highlights the importance of collaborative engagements, technological innovations, sustainable tourism practices and harmonious working relationships among industry stakeholders in fostering the desired growth and development of the sector.

He stressed that the newly inducted fellows who represent diverse areas of expertise and professional callings, reflect a commitment to professional excellence in the tourism industry and their induction further exemplifies the Institute’s mission to enhance professional development and strengthen the integrity of tourism practices nationwide.