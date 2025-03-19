Odu’s Get Rid Of Your Phone Mommy Sparks Healthy Conversation On Excessive Phone Use

Share

Children thrive on engagement and attention from their parents. When that face-to-face interactions is replaced by phone screens – calls, conversations or social media chats, it can lead to feelings of neglect and loneliness.

Nigerian writer, Mazzi Odu, has sparked conversations on the negative effects of excessive phone use on both parents and children, with her new children’s book, ‘Get Rid of Your Phone Mommy’.

The book, which was launched penultimate Saturday at OUIDA Books, 34 Ajanaku Street, Off Salvation, Opebi, Lagos, explores the impact of excessive phone use on family relationships, particularly between mothers and their children.

Mazzi Odu’s ‘Get Rid of Your Phone Mummy’ is a children’s book that draws parents’ attention to the present battle of phone distraction in a modern world.

It urges parents parents to think about how excessive phone use affects family relationships. At the heart of the story is five years old Tobe, who lives in Lagos where she loves going to school, playing with her best friend, Simi, and spending time with her mummy.

But there’s one little problem – her mummy is always on the phone. At break time, Tobe is sad. Simi even sadder because her mummy is an influencer hey both wish their mummies would get rid of their phones, just for a little while.

Her mother is constantly glued to her phone—sending emails, taking video calls, or scrolling through social media.

One day, after being ignored once again, Tobe asks her mother: “Do you love your phone more than you love me?” This question stuns her mother and sets the stage for a magical adventure.

Out of nowhere, Uduak appears n a sparkling all of stars and gets to work. With a special spell, a lot of sparkle and a touch of magic, Tobe and her best friend, Simi, get their wish granted – mothers without phones.

Tobe and Simi have he best after noon ever. Published by Tanja, an imprint of Ouida Books, and illustrated by Adulphina Imuede, the 32-page book with colourful visuals highlight how technology, meant to enhance communication, is now straining family bonds.

Speaking at the book launch, Odu said that the need to write the book was born out of a moment of necessity. “My generator wasn’t working, and there was no electricity.

I had to make up a bedtime story for my daughter,” she explained, adding that although the story itself is fictional, it is based on research about the negative effects of excessive phone use on both parents and children.

“It’s important to have stories that reflect our reality. As an African mother, I wanted a story set here in Lagos that children and parents could relate to,” she further stated.

For her, the book is more than just a story, it’s a conversation starter. She hopes it will encourage parents to reflect on their screen time habits and make changes.

“Just as we teach children how to eat and talk, they also learn from watching us. If we are always glued to our phones, they will grow up doing the same,” she said.

Odu expressed optimism that companies will consider policies that allow parents more time with their children, and emphasised that screen time could be replaced with more meaningful activities.

“I’m not saying don’t use your phone for work, but if you’re end – lessly scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, you might be missing out on important moments with your child.

“With each passage of time you have less time with your children. We have potentially 12 years of their time. I Hope companies will make some days or weeks for parents to have time with their kids.

“The time you spend on your phone can be spent on self development or in the context of the book on your child. I am not talking about you been on your phone doing your job functions but you been on your phone scrolling on tiktok, Instagram.

I think it does more harm because now you see young adults and teenagers, they are not good at eye contacts, they are anxious because most of their interfaces are on the screen,” she said.

Celebrated author and the founder of Ouida Books, Lola Shoneyin, praised Odu for addressing this issue, stressing that “if we don’t tackle it now, the next generation may grow up completely disconnected from real-world interactions.”

In attendance at the book launch included the founder of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe; former Ogun State commissioner for Health, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka. and other dignitaries.

In his remark, Dr. Soyinka said: “I witnessed the transitional period, there was a time when we lived without phones, yet we managed fine.

Now, we’ve normalized using phones even while talking to people or attending events. If we continue like this, the children we ignore today will ignore us tomorrow.”

Anyiam-Osigwe also commended the author, noting that the book is culturally relevant and timely. Highlights of the book launch included readings, discussion with the author, presentation and cake cutting, and presentation of a framed book cover to the author.

