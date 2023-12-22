Odunze: It Was Tough Working With Zeb Ejiro, Andy Amenechi, But…

Nnamdi Odunze is an actor, film director, producer and production designer, with over 20 years experience. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his film Double Dekoi, which premiered recently. He also recalled how it all started, his experience working with Zeb Ejiro and Andy Amenechi, and other issues

You started as an actor. What inspired you to transition from acting to film-making?

Zeb Ejiro inspired me during the time of ‘Ripples’; his creativity inspired me. He’s unique.

How has your experience as an actor influenced your approach to film-making?

During the time of ‘Tales By Moonlight’ I saw myself working behind the camera technically.

What challenges did you face during the transition and how did you overcome them?

Transition from acting to film-making was challenging to me because I started as a script supervisor/continuity person working with Zeb Ejiro and Andy Amenechi. They shout at me to get things right on set.

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind your film Double Dekoi, which premiered recently in cinemas, and what motivated you to bring this story to the screen?

Double Dekoi is true life story of a man who worked with an organization he didn’t know they were into drug trafficking, money laundering and organized crime. He found out about the activities of the company and he threatened to expose them, he was eliminated.

How do you think your film contributes to the existing cinematic landscape or tells a unique story?

My movie Double Dekoi contributes to the existing cinematic landscape because of the uniqueness of the movie. Also, because the movie was shot in the US and Nigeria, I featured a former NBA called Terry Cummings and Septimius-The Great (an American Music Star).

What do you hope audiences will take away from your film?

A lot. The audience will now know what happens behind the closed doors of so many organisations.

How did you approach casting and what qualities were you looking for in the actors?

I cast RMD in the film but because of his busy schedule, he was unable to work with me. I waited for a rethink and got Kanayo O Kanayo for the role. I also held my audition for some of the characters in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Can you discuss the creative decisions you made in terms of cinematography, sound design, or other aspects that contribute to the overall visual and auditory experience of the film?

I’m not only the producer and director of the movie, I’m also the Production Designer. I carefully worked on the camera, light and sound.

Were there any particular scenes or moments in the film that were particularly challenging to shoot or brought a significant impact on screen?

None. God was in charge of everything.

How did you collaborate with other members of your team, such as the writers, or crew, to bring your vision to life?

Getting technical team in the US and Nigeria was challenging because I had to get best hands for the job. No sentiment.

How do you feel about the film’s premiere and the audience’s response so far?

I feel happy about the whole scenario and I’m grateful to God and my sponsors.

Can you share some insights into your creative process as a filmmaker?

My creative is not competitive, so I have carved a nitch for myself in the industry. I have a signature on the movies I directed and my work speaks for me by the grace of God.

How do you feel your background in acting has shaped your storytelling abilities?

As one who started as a stage actor then upgraded to the screen is a big one for me and that contributed to my creativity artistically and technically.

What do you find most fulfilling about being both an actor and a filmmaker?

I can play any role on my set if the need be, when an actor is not available, I get my costume and the show must go on.

Can you describe your directorial style and any signature elements that define your films?

I was trained as a director by Zeb Ejiro, people know my work when they see it. My signature is there artistically and technically.

What themes or messages do you aim to convey through your films?

Giving laughter to fun seekers and bringing joy and home training to the family.

Can you share any memorable experiences from your journey as an actor turned filmmaker?

I have been acting on stage since 80s until I met an actor, Mr. Tony Okuyeme, who saw the light in me and took me to NTA in the 90s to join the cast and crew of ‘Tales By Moonlight’.

How do you choose your film projects?

Storyline accompanied by character bible.

What advice would you give to other actors who are considering a career in film-making?

Just be focused, be prayerful, believe in God and believe in yourself that you will make it one day, some day. Above all, be humble. With God, all things are possible.

Beyond the persona we encounter on stage or screen, who really is Nnamdi Odunze?

Nnamdi E Odunze is a family man, humble, honest and hates lies, he’s God fearing, kind, caring, loving and trustworthy.

Is Double Dekoi your first film as a producer?

Yes, Double Dekoi is my first movie as a producer.

After Double Dekoi, what next?

After Double Dekoi movie, Black Doctor international movie project comes up in 2024, followed by Are Kunrunmi (a movie), then Nana of The Niger Delta, a stage play written Aboyowa Ikomi, then followed by Time Bomb, and TV and web drama series, by the grace of God.

Growing up, did you experience any form of bullying?

No one was able to bully me because I was small, strong and mighty growing up.

Finally, share your experience working with Zeb Ejiro and Andy Amenechi…

It was tough working with Zeb Ejiro and Andy Amenechi because I was taught directing by Zeb Ejiro in a hard way and that has built up my creativity in a big way globally.