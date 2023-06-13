Odunwa Emerges Speaker Of Ebonyi 7th Assembly

Hon. Moses Odunwa of Ikwo South State constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly has emerged as the Speaker of the 7th House of Assembly.

The 7th Assembly was proclaimed by Governor Francis Nwifuru before the election of the Speaker and Hon. Chinedu Onah of Ohaukwu South State constituency was elected the Deputy Speaker.

Both Odunwa and Onah are old members of the House of Assembly. They were re-elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

The motion for the election of Odunwa as the Speaker was moved by Hon. Nkemkanma Onuma representing Afikpo South West State constituency while Hon. Ifeanyi Ogba of Onicha East State Constituency who was elected under the platform of Labour Party and Odunwa and Onah were elected unopposed.

In his acceptance speech, Odunwa commended members of the House for finding him worthy.

He assured that the legislature shall work with the executive to provide democratic dividends to the people of the state.

” On my own part, I promised to carry every member of this noble Assembly along despite party affiliation to ensure equity and justice”, he stated

He expressed optimism that the 7th Assembly will receive unparalleled cooperation from the state Governor who is the immediate past Speaker of the House.