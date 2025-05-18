Odunuga: Youths Shouldn’t Lose Hope In Nigeria

Share

Mr Kayode Odunuga is the 24th President of the Lagos State Public Service Club. In this chat with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he speaks on his plans for the club and the benefits accruable to its members and expresses his views on some issues of national importance

The Lagos State Public Service Club has been around for some decades. As the 24th president, what are your plans to ensure that more civil servants in the state get to be fully part of it?

The Lagos State Public Service Club was established in 1979 during the Lateef Jakande administration to meet the social needs and welfare of the state’s civil servants. The club today has 4,075 members when I was elected in December last year but as I speak, it has increased to 7,105 members, meaning there has been an increase of over 2,000 members. This was made possible through the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, whose office is supervising the club. He has ensured stability and progress for the club, while the state government is giving all necessary support to the club. That is the reason there are ongoing developmental expansion projects being carried out now so as to receive new members. Hopefully, the projects will be commissioned by the end of the year.

What projects?

Fixing of new pillars at the entrance, new section of the ultra-modern table tennis court is in its second phase, refurbished Squash section, ongoing facelift of the VIP Section, dedicated snooker section, dedicated website for the club house. These will upgrade the value of the staff club in terms of it attracting and welcoming of new members, providing relaxation and sporting activities to members. As regards staff welfare programme we have new sleeping beds, new restrooms for staff to have a place to rest.

There are ongoing plans for better staff welfare and upgrading of sports facilities for our members. Only recently, we won various awards at the interclub in Abeokuta and I want to ensure that this club is top notch in terms of sporting activities and relaxation.

How do you intend to make the club attractive to your target audience and what benefits are there for members?

Asides the expansion programmes, my tenure is to ensure the club is very attractive to people across board. The Head of Service has sent a memo to all heads of agencies encouraging them to tell their staff to join the club. Our sporting activities will be second to none, while the doors are open the civil servants and non-civil servants to join the club.

What are the membership cadres?

Civil servants will pay a one-time subscription fee of N9,500 and N3,000 for yearly renewal. Retired civil servants will pay 50% of the renewal fee. Other private individuals who wish to join under the associate membership will pay a one-time subscription of N89,500 and N10,000 yearly renewal.

It will interest you to know that members get to have networking opportunities, relax, socialize and get time to unwind thereby adding to helping them to be fit mentally. Members also have opportunities to use the club facilities as well to host their social events.

What impact will the club have on the community it is located in?

For the club to be housed within GRA, Ikeja, there are benefits. The governor just upgraded and commissioned all the road networks leading to the club and it is open to residents to also come to the club and relax.

Financing the club is non-negotiable. How are funds going to be sourced in running the club?

That is part of the challenge facing the club. Finance can’t be understated as it’s vital to the running and growth of the club. Asides the membership fee, the government also has a budget that helps to keep the club afloat. Some individual members also contribute to the development of the club. This is not ruling out the possibility of funding from other individuals or bodies. Note that the club is an extension of the government and all government rules apply here too.

What is your viewing the clamour by labour unions that retirement age should be pegged at 65 years and service years to be at 40 years?

I am sure the labour unions are finding an enabling environment for a resolution that will benefit us all as civil servants and as a civil servant myself, I will stand by the decision of the Organised Labour with the government.

You were awarded a national honour by the late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha?

Yes, I have been involved in advocacy programmes regarding the youths. I am an advocate for the rights of the girl-child, advocate against the use of drug abuse. I was given a Presidential Gold Award by the late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, in 1995. This is the highest national honour for a Nigerian youth and I will continue to give my best to better the society.

Were you aware about the 30 days rant on social media which trended on social media where youths in the country bared their minds on the need for better governance?

I will implore our youths to be patient as things will be better. We need to be positive about our thoughts and confessions regarding Nigeria. Americans say God bless America and ours should not be different.

There are growing concerns that Nigeria may be heading towards becoming a one-party state as other political parties are embroiled in one issue or the other and the wave of defections to the APC. Do you see this as a concern?

I’m not aware of that because INEC has registered over 70 parties in its books. They all have the rights according to the Nigerian Constitution to field their candidates but, you know in Nigeria you look at the level of strength before going to the ring.

