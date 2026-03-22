Odunmbaku, NPF Break Ground For Ojodu JTS Building

…aims to boost security

As part of his administration’s commitment to providing security within the council area, the Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area,

Hon. David Odunmbaku has conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Joint Tactical Squad (JTS) building in Ojodu.

Speaking at the brief ceremony held at Eweobaja Ultra Modern Market, Aguda, Ogba, Odunmbaku said the Aguda/ Omole axis of the council requires the presence of a police post to boost security and complement other nearby police stations.

He noted that as the chairman of the council, the responsibility of providing security for the residence rests on his shoulders, adding that the Aguda police post, when completed, will be the second to be built by his administration, having constructed one at Obokun in the past.

Odunmbaku promised that the construction of another police station at Oke-Ira by his administration will commence before the end of the year, after the completion of the current one in Aguda.

“As an administration, we prioritise security. We realised there’s a need to build another police post within this axis so that the people can have easy access to the police, especially the markets around this area. We informed the police authority about it, and it was approved.

As the number one citizen in Ojodu LCDA, the safety of the residents is very important to me, and this is our own way as a council to support the police. We have provided the land and will complete the construction within three months,” Odunmbaku said.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, who joined Odunmbaku in laying the foundation, commended the chairman for supporting the state’s security architecture with the provision of a land for the construction of a police post that will serve as an office for the JTS.

“ I commend the Ojodu LCDA chairman for providing land for the building of a police post and laying the foundation for its construction, which will boost security within the council and bring the police closer to the people.

“This is land that could have been sold for millions of naira, but the chairman saw fit to donate it for the building of a police post. He has also promised that the building will be completed within three months.

“This will serve as an example for other local government chairmen for them also to support the police, ” the CP said.

He also called on residents of Ojodu LCDA to support Odunmbaku in his efforts at providing adequate security for them.

At the ceremony were the Vice Chairman, Ojodu LCDA, Funmilayo Layeni, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ojodu, Stella Kokumo, representatives of the CDAs and newly appointed executive members of the council.