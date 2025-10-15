Odunmbaku Empowers Youths, Urges Participation In Electoral Process

Executive Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), David Odunmbaku, on Monday flagged off a comprehensive digital skills empowerment training for 154 youths within the council, urging them to be actively involved in the nation’s electoral and political processes.

The training, which commenced at the council secretariat, is designed to equip participants with practical knowledge in digital literacy, social media marketing, cybersecurity, digital entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.

Odunmbaku, while addressing the participants, emphasized that the initiative was part of the council’s commitment to youth empowerment through technology-driven opportunities, describing the programme as a “fantastic opportunity” for young people to acquire globally relevant skills.

He said: “I congratulate you for being part of this programme. Digital empowerment will give you the skills you need to reach the next level. “The world has changed, vocational skills have evolved into technologybased expertise. “You have to take this training seriously because you don’t know when it will become useful.

After the training, the successful ones will advance to higher levels.” Odumbaku disclosed that outstanding participants from the programme would have the opportunity to undergo advanced training in South Africa, adding that the council’s goal is to make young people self-sufficient and globally competitive.

“With your certification, you can excel anywhere in the world. This is a pathway to self-reliance. For us in government, it’s a catalyst for growth. This is an opportunity for you to grow and contribute meaningfully to society,” he added.