Odunmbaku Empowers Hundreds, Unveils Major Projects In Ojodu

Ojodu LCDA Chairman, David Olusegun Odunmbaku, on Tuesday marked the first 100 days of his second term with a wide-ranging rollout of empowerment initiatives, financial support, and development projects for residents across the council.

At a ceremony attended by community leaders, traders, youths, and persons living with disabilities, Odunmbaku distributed industrial equipment including freezers, ovens, generators, grinding machines, solar panels, industrial gas cookers, laptops, desktops, welding machines, dryers, weaving machines, poultry and fish feed, and mobility aids such as crutches.

Fuel vouchers of ₦10,000 to ₦20,000 were given to commercial tricycle operators, while commercial buses worth ₦5 million were handed over to transport workers.

Fifty market men and women received ₦100,000 each to boost their businesses, while 20 Persons Living With Disabilities were awarded ₦50,000 each. Graduates of the council-sponsored soilless farming training programme were given ₦5 million to start their agribusinesses.

Odunmbaku said the interventions fulfill his campaign promise to eradicate poverty, stimulate entrepreneurship, and support small business owners within Ojodu LCDA. “In these 100 days, we have planted a seed of progress. Our vision for Ojodu is clear: a cleaner, safer, more prosperous, digital, and smart LCDA, where every citizen feels the pulse of good governance,” he declared.

The chairman also announced ongoing projects, including the construction of a police station at Oke-Ira to enhance security and the expansion of digital skills training programmes for youths. He expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the council through key project approvals and reiterated his administration’s backing for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Since resuming office, Odunmbaku has pursued his “HEYS RELOADED” agenda, covering Health & Social Welfare, Education Development, Youth and Women Development, Social Empowerment, and Infrastructural Development.

Significant achievements in the first 100 days include the construction and upgrade of healthcare centres, free medical outreach programmes benefiting thousands, and successful surgeries at the Oluwole Health Centre.

In infrastructure, new roads have been constructed, while several dilapidated routes were rehabilitated, easing movement and connecting previously isolated communities. In agriculture, young agripreneurs trained in soilless farming have already harvested their first produce.

Entrepreneurs and traders have accessed interest-free loans ranging from ₦150,000 to ₦2 million through a partnership with a microfinance bank, creating opportunities for business growth.

Additionally, over 60,000 exercise books and school bags were distributed to pupils in public primary schools, and outstanding teachers received cash prizes in recognition of their service.

Residents praised the administration for its early achievements, noting that the first 100 days demonstrate a renewed pace of development and a clear commitment to improving livelihoods across Ojodu LCDA.