Famous Nollywood actor known for his comic act in the Yoruba movie industry, Odunlade Adekola has held a Christian memorial service for his late father, Pastor N.A Adekola.

New Telegraph reports that the funeral rites for the late cleric, who passed away in July 2025 at the age of 84, are being observed in both Ekiti and Ogun states.

The programme began on August 18 with a hymn and tribute service at Christ Apostolic Church, Akole, Abeokuta. On August 20, mourners gathered in Otun Ekiti for a vigil and public viewing.

However, the late Pastor Adekola will be buried on Thursday, August 21, in Otun Ekiti, after which a thanksgiving mass and reception will round off the ceremonies.

Notable Nollywood actors, including Ibrahim Chatta, Muyiwa Ademola, Eniola Ajao, and Ireti Osayemi, gathered alongside relatives and friends to honour the late father of Odunlade Adekola.

Recall that the actor announced his father’s death on Instagram in July, a revelation that sparked an overwhelming stream of tributes and condolence messages from fans and colleagues across the industry.