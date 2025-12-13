Odunlade Adekola’s “Warlord: Olori Ogun” Hits N96.2m At Opening Weekend

FilmOne Entertainment, West Africa’s leading distributor of Nollywood and global content, took a major step in championing indigenous storytelling with the premiere of Odunlade Adekola’s “Warlord: Olori Ogun.”

The film is produced by Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP) and FilmOne Studios, and directed by Odunlade Adekola, Tope Adebayo, and Abiodun Olanrewaju.

The movie which gathered N47m at its first cinema opening is currently the number one film for two consecutive weekends with N96.2m at the box office and still counting.

“Warlord: Olori Ogun” is a tale set in the heart of Yoruba culture, exploring themes of bravery, legacy, and identity. The film follows the journey of a fearless warrior who must navigate complex family dynamics, protect his community, and preserve his heritage in the face of challenges.

Combining history, culture, drama, and rich cultural storytelling, the film offers audiences an immersive cinematic experience deeply rooted in Nigerian tradition. Speaking at the premiere, Odunlade Adekola, producer & actor, said: “Fans should expect something powerful and exceptional.

“Warlord: Olori Ogun” is a strong story, and I am proud of what we created.” The film weave’s themes of bravery, legacy, and identity into a striking narrative that kept the guests fully immersed throughout the night, with authentic storytelling and strong performances from Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola, Femi Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Chatta, and a host of others.

Victoria Ogar, Head of Distribution, FilmOne Entertainment, said: “This is the kind of indigenous film we are proud to champion. “Warlord: Olori Ogun” represents the beauty of our stories, and we are so excited for audiences across Nigeria to experience it.”