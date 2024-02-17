Odunlade Adekola Joins Gocrest Global, Gonowtravels As Brand Ambassador

Gonow Travels and Tours, and Gocrest Global Dual citizenship and Properties, premium travel companies based in Nigeria have announced award-winning Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola as their new global brand ambassador. In this role, Adekola humorously known as Hong Kong by fans, will aim to help broaden the appeal of travel by sharing the incredible stories of the tourism agencies, their well curated products and services that allow the brands stand tall within the industry today.

He affirms that his goal is not only to share the esteemed brands with more people but also to provide guidance and support for those seeking 100 percent success in their visa and other travel applications. Expressing delight at signing up for the travel companies founded by the youthful but elegant Okikiayo Ishola, the actor said partnering with the brands is a dream come true.

He added: “Nigerians love to travel and tourism is booming right now among our people; and it really helps when people know where and how to go about their travel papers or citizenship plans. “I’d recommend Gonowtravels and Tours and Gocrest Global Dual- citizenship and Properties to anyone, anytime and any day. They know their onions and are highly efficient and effective, which is perhaps why they are making such gigantic inroads in the industry presently.”

The CEO, Ms. Ishola said: “We are humbled to have Mr. Adekola on board. As one of Nollywood’s finest and possibly the best Yoruba actor currently, we look forward to working with him to add value to the travel and tourism industry and make it more accessible to more people across the nation.” Commenting further, Ms. Ishola noted that the brand settled for the actor because “he’s a great role model for the society, and the right person for our brand.”

As global ambassador, Adekola will be the face of the premium brands and their products, and feature across the full marketing mix. Highly acclaimed for his roles in various movies, the actor broke several records last year including the record for the biggest indigenous movie of 2023. His movie Orisa also won him international recognition, grossing over N60 million in first two weeks of streaming, it was learnt.