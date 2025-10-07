Odumodublvck’s ‘Industry Machine’ Tops Apple Music Nigeria

Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, “Industry Machine,” on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The album has quickly risen to the top of the charts, securing the No. 1 spot on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart, a few hours after its release, surpassing Adekunle Gold’s Fuji.

Announcing the album in a post on his X account on Monday, the singer shared a video featuring football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who used his iconic catchphrase, “Here we go!” to unveil the project.

“HERE WE GO!! INDUSTRY MACHINE, THE ALBUM. OUT NOW. AS PER. #FabrizioRomano,” he posted. The project marks a significant milestone in the artist’s career, blending Afrobeats, rap, and drill influences while showcasing collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry. The 20-track work features Seun Kuti, Davido, Wizkid, Skepta, Stormzy, and Giggs.